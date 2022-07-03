Which Spyderco knife is best?

The gulf in quality between an average knife and an option from one of the best-known brands is large enough to cause concern. An average knife can grow dull quickly or perpetually be not sharp enough. A good knife can be sharp and stay sharp, not to mention being far more comfortable to hold and wield. With Spyderco, any selection will be a good knife.

The best Spyderco knife is the Spyderco Para Military 2 G-10. This smaller, more compact version of Spyderco’s military-grade offering provides a top-of-its-class level of comfort and sharpness and you easily can operate it with one hand.

What to know before you buy a Spyderco knife

Types

Spyderco has a huge selection of knife types but the most commonly made and purchased are folding and fixed, multi-tool, cooking and collectible.

Folding and fixed: Folding and fixed knives are the opposite ends of the knife spectrum. Folding knives use blades that tuck into their handles when not in use, while fixed knives are firmly attached to their handles and require sheaths for protection and storage.

Multi-tool: Multi-tool Spyderco knives add various features to the handle, depending on the model. Common features are can openers and screwdrivers, but you can find just about any set of tools if you look long enough.

Cooking: These Spyderco knives aren’t any different from any other kind of kitchen-related knife, like a chef’s knife or paring knife.

Collectible: This category of Spyderco knife places the most emphasis on its aesthetic design as well as the highest quality construction to combine for a knife anyone would want to display.

Uses

Spyderco knives are built for multiple uses and conditions. From the most basic outdoor activities to more specific needs, such as survival in the wilds or tactical and self-defense purposes.

What to look for in a quality Spyderco knife

Locking blades

Some folding Spyderco knives feature locking blades, a system that prevents the hinged blade from moving once it’s in either the open or closed position unless a release button is pushed.

Pocket clip

Most folding Spyderco knives also come with a clip you can use to secure the knife to your pocket or other places such as a belt or backpack. Many are removable should you prefer to keep your knife on the slimmer side.

Blade shape

The blade of a Spyderco knife can be crafted to enhance the intended use. Serrated, curved and even S-shaped knives are available.

Handle and grip

The handle of Spyderco knives receives as much attention from the manufacturer as the blades. From durable materials such as carbon fiber and titanium to grips enhanced with grooves and curves, the knife’s handle will be long-lasting and comfortable to hold.

How much you can expect to spend on a Spyderco knife

Generally speaking, most multi-tool Spyderco knives can cost $20-$75 while most Spyderco knives that are just the knife can cost $100-$200 depending on their intended use.

Spyderco knife FAQ

What does the hole in Spyderco knives accomplish?

A. The hole is a key part of the Spyderco brand and provides a place for the user to place a finger to assist in unfolding the blade.

What is an appropriate length for an outdoor knife’s blade?

A. The best length for a Spyderco knife that’s intended to be used in outdoor situations such as fishing or general exploration is roughly 5 inches. This is added to a handle that is roughly 5 inches to form a 10-inch Spyderco knife once fully extended.

Are folding Spyderco knives safe to use?

A. Spyderco knives are very safe to use. That said if you’re particularly worried about safety or are just new to using pocket knives Spyderco has models of folding knives with locking blades. Locking blades only change between open and closed positions by pressing a release button.

What’s the best Spyderco knife to buy?

Top Spyderco knife

Spyderco Para Military 2 G-10

What you need to know: This is a compact version of the full, military-grade Spyderco knife.

What you’ll love: The tip is extra sharp and the grip is comfortable, sturdy and ergonomic.

What you should consider: The blade is very difficult to open and close.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Spyderco knife for the money

Spyderco ClipiTool Stainless Bottle Opener/Screwdriver

What you need to know: This model is for those new to the Spyderco brand, those seeking a multi-function offering and those desiring an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Everything from the blade to the bottle opener is completely metal and it fits comfortably in small spaces such as pockets and toolkits.

What you should consider: This Spyderco multi-tool/knife is much heavier and bulkier than other similar options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spyderco Endura 4 Lightweight FRN

What you need to know: This is ideal for those who want a splash of color in their life while still wishing for a good quality blade.

What you’ll love: The blade itself is incredibly sharp and holds that edge very well.

What you should consider: The blade is quite thin, which can lead to snapping under sufficient pressure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

