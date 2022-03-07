Which vacuum cleaner is best?

Floor cleaning is no small task, but if you invest in a powerful vacuum cleaner, it’s much easier to keep floors free and clear of dirt, debris and pet hair.

Vacuum cleaners have progressed leaps and bounds in terms of intuitive design, suction power and multipurpose use. One of the leading cordless models, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum, is a two-in-one design with a removable handheld unit that tackles upholstery, steps and curtains.

What to know before you buy a vacuum cleaner

Popular types of vacuum cleaners

Every household has different cleaning needs. While most vacuum cleaners handle basic floor cleaning, invest in a model with features or capabilities to cover your needs.

Upright models have large trunks that hold high-capacity dirt receptacles. They’re among the most powerful models, and they have swivel heads for easy maneuvering. Stick or cordless: These lightweight, portable vacuums make it simple to move from room to room. They’re suitable for whole-home cleaning and are convenient if you need to carry them up and down stairs.

Floor type

When you compare vacuum cleaners, look for models that are designed to clean the floor types in your home. Otherwise, the vacuum may not deliver the deep cleaning you need.

Pet vacuums, for example, have bristles and brush rolls that pluck and tease hair from carpets. However, few pet vacuums are equally effective at removing dirt from hard floors. Certain lightweight vacuums have modest suction that works on hard floors, but they lack the power to clean carpets below the surface.

What to look for in a quality vacuum cleaner

Power source

Vacuum cleaners fall into two categories: corded or cordless. Corded models require access to outlets, which is limiting when you need to move from room to room. However, they’re ideal for whole-house cleaning in a single session because they have an uninterrupted power supply.

Cordless vacuums are portable alternatives that allow uninhibited movement. They have rechargeable batteries that provide up to an hour of power on a full charge. The need to charge the device for up to a few hours between uses, however, is one of the drawbacks of these models.

Dust container

There are a few types of dust containers for vacuum cleaners. Bags were once the most common option, and today, they’re still used in some upright models. However, many manufacturers have switched to removable receptacles that can be dumped into trash cans. Not only are they more convenient, but many of them have mess-free designs for efficient transfers.

Filtration system

Vacuum cleaners have filters that trap tiny particles and prevent them from escaping into the air or vacuum. While there are several types of built-in and removable filters in vacuums, top models typically have high-efficiency particulate air filters. HEPA filters trap up to 99.7% of dust, allergens, mold, bacteria and other microscopic particles.

Attachments

Vacuum cleaners that come with attachments to clean hard-to-reach areas. Crevice tools reach between cushions and around corners, while upholstery tools gently scrape and lift debris. Pet grooming attachments have compact bristles that remove hair and dander, while turbo brushes offer concentrated suction to pick up deep-set debris.

How much you can expect to spend on a vacuum cleaner

Lightweight vacuum cleaners cost $60 and below, but if you need a model for everyday cleaning or deep cleaning, you’ll need to spend $100-$275 on more powerful models. High-end vacuums, many of which have high suction power or advanced filtration systems, cost $300-$700.

Vacuum cleaner FAQ

Are robotic vacuums better than vacuum cleaners?

A. They’re not necessarily better, but they are a convenient, hands-free alternative to everyday floor cleaning. However, robotic vacuums aren’t ideal for deep or precision cleaning. More than anything, robotic models are supplementary household cleaning devices.

How do I store a vacuum cleaner?

A. Vacuum cleaners are often stored in closets or tucked behind doors. Stick vacuums save space given their slender designs, and some of them come with wall-mounting fixtures to free up floor space. If you want to protect the vacuum while it’s stored, invest in a dust cover.

What are the best vacuum cleaners to buy?

Top vacuum cleaner

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum

What you need to know: This powerful stick vacuum is ideal for whole-home cleaning with a removable handheld unit and up to 60 minutes of suction.

What you’ll love: The V10 has stiff nylon brushes that pull hair and dirt from carpets and rugs, yet it’s gentle enough to clean hard floors without scratching them. It optimizes space as a wall-mounted design. The vacuum is lightweight and easy to maneuver.

What you should consider: Users must hold down the power button to keep the vacuum running.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vacuum cleaner for money

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum

What you need to know: This heavy-duty upright vacuum is effective at lifting dirt and pet hair from all floor types, including high-pile carpets.

What you’ll love: It has a fully sealed HEPA system that prevents allergens from escaping. The swivel head tilts easily, making it simple to navigate corners and furniture. The detachable pod offers handheld cleaning and comes with convenient attachments.

What you should consider: The vacuum is rather heavy, and some people found it was difficult to lift up stairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum

What you need to know: This capable model, geared toward pet hair and dander, comes with specialized tools for quick-and-easy cleaning.

What you’ll love: It has a tangle-free brush roll that won’t get jammed, even with long human hair. The dust bin has a push-to-empty mechanism that keeps mess to a minimum. The attachments are particularly effective at removing fine hair from cloth furniture.

What you should consider: The vacuum isn’t as effective at lifting dirt and crumbs from hard floors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

