While hernia belts are affordable enough to purchase without insurance, check with yours before buying to see if it’s covered.

Which hernia belt is best?

A hernia is a painful condition where an internal organ pushes through your muscle and tissue. At times they can go away without intervention, but a hernia belt helps speed this process along and can prevent you from requiring a surgical fix. They can even be used to help with back pain or to help heal from a C-section.

The best hernia belt is the Uriel Meditax Inguinal Groin Hernia Belt. Its small size makes it easy to wear underneath your clothes, and it can cover the left, right or both sides.

What to know before you buy a hernia belt

Hernia belt coverage

Hernia belts are designed to cover one of two locations where hernias pop up.

Abdominal belts look like any other belly wrap and cover the area from just below your rib cage to just above the hips. Abdominal belts are helpful for more than just hernias and are commonly used to help with back pain and postpartum issues. They can even be used like Spanx.

belts look like any other belly wrap and cover the area from just below your rib cage to just above the hips. Abdominal belts are helpful for more than just hernias and are commonly used to help with back pain and postpartum issues. They can even be used like Spanx. Inguinal belts cover only the groin area and come in many forms while still serving the same function. They typically come in left-only, right-only and double-sided coverages.

Compression

All hernia belts provide some form of compression, but where and how strong that compression is depends on the belt. For example, abdominal belts usually provide moderate compression over the entire abdomen while inguinal belts typically place higher compression on the exact spot of the hernia.

Male vs. female hernia belts

Most hernia belts, especially abdominal belts, are unisex but others are designed to better fit a specific body type. Double-check that the belt is meant to cover your body type before you buy.

What to look for in a quality hernia belt

Fastening

Most hernia belts use hook-and-loop fasteners to make them easy to wear and adjust. Other belts, especially inguinal ones, include straps or hook-and-eye closures to keep them better situated and comfortable.

Ostomy bag

Some abdominal hernia belts have a slot for holding an ostomy bag. These slots are typically protected by multiple layers of foam or gel and are placed over the belly so you can be sure that it’s safe and won’t affect your daily life.

Boning

Some hernia belts have boning, which are pieces of plastic that help retain shape and provide extra support.

How much you can expect to spend on a hernia belt

They can cost as little as $15 to as much as $50. Basic belts shouldn’t cost more than $25 while better belts cost up to $40. Anything more is specialized to tackle specifically located hernias.

Hernia belt FAQ

Can I wear a hernia belt before and after surgery?

A. Yes, though you should wear different types of hernia belts based on what stage of the process you’re in. An average off-the-shelf belt with good support is best to help manage your condition while you’re waiting for your surgery. Afterward, the type of belt you need should be chosen by your doctor. For example, you don’t want a belt with too much compression if that could interfere with your healing process.

Can a hernia belt get wet?

A. No, hernia belts aren’t designed to get wet, not counting any dampness that may come from absorbing sweat. If you’re trying to protect bandages that can’t come off in the shower, you’ll need to buy a special film or just use plastic wrap. If you’re wanting to swim you can get a compression bathing suit, though you should check with your doctor to see if it’s safe to get in the pool at all.

What can I do to stop my hernia belt from itching?

A. If your belt is itching and it just won’t stop, you can try one of these methods to save yourself.

Get a new belt: Some hernia belts may contain materials you’re allergic to such as latex. As long as you wear a belt like this, it won’t ever stop itching.

Some hernia belts may contain materials you’re allergic to such as latex. As long as you wear a belt like this, it won’t ever stop itching. Change your detergent: If you’re trying a new detergent or soap and that’s what you used to wash your belt, it’s probably the culprit. If your other clothes itch too you’ll know for sure.

If you’re trying a new detergent or soap and that’s what you used to wash your belt, it’s probably the culprit. If your other clothes itch too you’ll know for sure. Use lotion: This can help soothe current itching and prevent more. If you’re post-surgery then lotion can get inside your wounds, meaning it isn’t an option.

This can help soothe current itching and prevent more. If you’re post-surgery then lotion can get inside your wounds, meaning it isn’t an option. Wear it over your clothes: This may not be an option depending on the belt or if you desire privacy, but it can solve most itching fast.

What’s the best hernia belt to buy?

Top hernia belt

Uriel Meditax Inguinal Groin Hernia Belt

What you need to know: This belt is as small as possible to help you without hindrance.

What you’ll love: It’s small enough to be worn underneath your clothes but can be worn above your underwear to prevent skin irritation. There’s no effect on your range of motion. It comes in four sizes and each size has a left, right and double coverage option.

What you should consider: The small size also means it only covers hernias in one location. A few consumers had issues with the hook-and-loop straps suddenly coming undone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hernia belt for the money

Ortonyx Abdominal Binder for Men and Women

What you need to know: This is a great budget wrap that helps the abdominal area.

What you’ll love: It can be worn above your shirt or below it and a plush inner side helps prevent irritation when worn against the skin. It uses hook-and-loop straps that can attach anywhere on the band, making fine-tuning the fit easy. It comes in two sizes.

What you should consider: The small size isn’t small enough for the especially petite. People recovering from surgery found it irritated their wounds when worn directly against them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BraceAbility Abdominal Stomach Binder

What you need to know: This belt is good for providing as much support as possible.

What you’ll love: There’s no latex to be allergy-free. It uses four panels so it can conform to any body type and the hook-and-loop straps make it easy to adjust the fit. It comes in multiple sizes and 9- or 12-inch heights.

What you should consider: It can feel bulky when worn underneath your clothing. A few purchasers had issues with it stretching out after prolonged use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.