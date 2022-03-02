Which Samsung 4K TV is best?

As one of the leaders in television technology, Samsung’s many innovations offer consumers a chance at an immersive, theater-quality experience at home. With Full HD resolution soon becoming obsolete, Samsung mainly offers 4K, ultra high definition models with stunning detail and more than 8 million pixels.

Samsung’s Neo QLED QN90A is a triumph of screen technology, a comprehensive TV ideal for those who want the newest and biggest model available. From size to display type, there is plenty to consider before investing in a Samsung 4K TV.

What to know before you buy a Samsung 4K TV

Screens

There are three main types of screens that Samsung uses, all of which are variations on the basic LED screen. All of their screens are backlit, with zones or areas adjusting light to achieve the desired brightness and contrast on screen. Their crystal 4K TVs are decent options at affordable prices and great for casual content consumers.

Samsung’s recent line of quantum-dot LED, or QLED TVs, champions bold colors and peak brightness, offering a vivid display by filtering light through a quantum filter. Neo QLED are Samsung’s most recent innovation. These TVs improve upon QLED models by further boosting color and enhancing contrast.

Contrast is of particular concern with LED screens as they struggle to achieve the deepest of blacks since the light can never fully shut off. This may lead to shadowing or blurring when the screen is dark. BestReviews offers a detailed buying guide on Samsung TVs, including the pros and cons of their various LED screens.

Size

Samsung offers TVs in a range of sizes, which is measured in inches from one corner to the other diagonally. A 65-inch TV is a common option that suits most living rooms. The biggest available is an 85-inch immersive unit, while those seeking something for a dorm or guest room can opt for a 43-inch or 50-inch model.

Year and series

It’s advised to not buy any Samsung 4K TV more than two years old, mainly because the technology will quickly become outdated, and there is little value to be had. Throughout the year, Samsung will release a new series of TVs with updated firmware and some slight improvements in terms of contrast, audio and overall power. The series is typically indicated by a two-digit number that increases throughout the year with each new update.

What to look for in a quality Samsung 4K TV

Sound

Most 4K TVs provide decent sound through built-in speakers and are compatible with high-quality audio formats Dolby Atmos or DTS:X. These will require a matching soundbar and content that is made with these formats.

Object Tracking Sound is equipped on certain models where speakers are located on all sides of the unit. Here, sound moves around as the action moves on screen. Q Symphony is another new innovation and requires a compatible Samsung sound bar. Audio will play from both the TV and the soundbar for an immersive experience.

Viewing modes

Various Samsung 4K TVs offer different viewing modes, including options that optimize for video games or blockbuster movies. A new innovation allows users to mirror their phone on a part of the TV while still watching content on the rest of the screen. Wide-angle viewing for some video games at 21:9 and 32:9 ratios is also available.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung 4K TV

While older crystal LED models and some smaller QLED options can be purchased for under $1,500, Neo QLED TVs as well as the largest products can exceed $3,000.

Samsung 4K TV FAQ

How easy are Samsung TVs to browse and control?

A. Samsung TVs run on the company’s popular Tizen smart platform, which boasts a simple interface with easily accessible apps. Some streaming services can be accessed at the push of a dedicated button on the remote. Most Samsung 4K TVs can be operated by voice using Alexa or Google Assistant.

What are Samsung’s Lifestyle TVs?

A. Samsung offers a line of innovative TVs meant to integrate seamlessly with certain interests and lifestyles. Most notable is The Frame, which is designed with a thick, ornate border and is conceived to sit flush against a wall to emulate a work of art. When the screen is off, art mode turns on, displaying artworks or photos.

The Serif is a similarly stylish TV that rests on an elegant stand instead of the wall, ideal for modern, open-concept spaces. The 43-inch Sero changes from a landscape orientation to a portrait setup, catering to avid social media users. Lastly, the Terrace is designed for outdoor usage, reducing glare and withstanding mild weather.

What’s the best Samsung 4K TV to buy?

Top Samsung 4K TV

Neo QLED QN90A 85-inch 4K TV

What you need to know: This is the most powerful, large and innovative Samsung TV that offers an immersive theatre-like experience at home.

What you’ll love: The biggest and latest Neo QLED TV features a powerful processor, vivid colors and impressive contrast. It sports Object Tracking Sound and spatial Q Symphony along with a wide-angle view and gaming mode.

What you should consider: This newest offering comes at a high price and requires a matching, pricey soundbar to complete the theatrical experience.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung 4K TV for the money

Q60T 55-inch QLED TV

What you need to know: There’s great value to be had in this slightly older model that boasts QLED screen technology for those seeking a bright, detailed viewing experience.

What you’ll love: The stunning color and intuitive interface highlight this QLED model. This model boasts a high refresh rate, ideal for live sports and gaming, along with a wide-viewing angle at a low price.

What you should consider: The contrast is lacking compared to newer options, and this model may have a shorter shelf life as it’s slightly older.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Frame Series 65-inch QLED 4K TV

What you need to know: The most popular of Samsung’s lifestyle TVs, this updated Frame series model released in 2021 offers a stunning QLED display for beloved content as well as works of art.

What you’ll love: Integrated art mode works on a motion sensor to turn on and off as needed. It includes access to a vast Art Store catalogue. Bright colors, fast processor and rapid refresh rate cater to all content, and the bezels are customizable and easy to switch out.

What you should consider: The addition of Art Mode raises the price, and costs can continue if you’re looking to replace bezels with frequency.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

