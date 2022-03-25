Trying something new can be a little scary, especially when it comes to technology. You don’t know how comfortable you will feel or how well a new device will meet your needs. The best way to get over that fear is to dive in and give the new tech a try.

If cost has been keeping you from considering a Lenovo Chromebook, right now you have a prime opportunity to try something new. With deep discounts ranging from 20% to 70%, you can get a Chromebook for $99-$439.99.

What are Chromebooks good for?

When Chromebooks were first introduced over a decade ago, the world wasn’t quite as comfortable with the idea of running apps remotely. Now, with more devices taking advantage of the cloud and more apps becoming subscription services, the benefits of using a Chromebook have become even more obvious.

Here are just some of the things a Chromebook can do:

A Chromebook can view, edit and create Microsoft Office documents.

You can play games when using a Chromebook.

A Chromebook can do photo and video editing.

You can stream music on a Chromebook.

A Chromebook can become a remote desktop.

You can use a Chromebook to attend meetings and chat with family.

A Chromebook can stream movies.

Many Chromebooks can function as either a laptop or tablet.

What is the difference between a laptop and a Chromebook?

The important difference between a laptop and a Chromebook is the operating system. Chrome OS runs web-based apps, not software that you install on your laptop. The advantage of this is it reduces the demand on your RAM and increases the efficiency of your system. While it is possible to work offline, Chrome OS was specifically designed to work online, so you will need an internet connection to get the most out of a Chromebook.

Chromebooks currently on sale

Flex 5i Chromebook Intel Abyss Blue

This top-of-the-line Lenovo has an 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with 128GB storage and integrated Intel UHD graphics. The touchscreen display is 13.3 inches, and the battery lasts up to 10 hours.

Sold by Amazon and Lenovo

ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook 2-in-1 Laptop

The ThinkPad is a slight step down from the top model. It still has a 13.3-inch screen, but only 32GB of storage. The laptop is built with an emphasis on durability and features a battery life of up to 12.5 hours.

Sold by Lenovo

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 Laptop

Like the other 2-in-1 offerings, this model functions as a laptop or a tablet. The front-facing stereo speakers deliver an enhanced listening experience, while the Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 provide the fastest, most reliable connectivity available.

Sold by Lenovo

Chromebook 5i Intel Sand

If screen size is important to you, at 14 inches, this is the largest offering. Other than having a slower processor and a lower price, this Chromebook is similar to the top model when it comes to the other under-the-hood features.

Sold by Lenovo

Lenovo 10e Chromebook

This budget-friendly option weighs only 1.1 pounds and lasts up to 16.5 hours between charges. This is the most portable Chromebook, making it good for students or working on the road.

Sold by Amazon and Lenovo

