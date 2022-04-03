Which Bluetooth headphones are best for TV?

Bluetooth headphones are great for easy wireless listening to music, movies or podcasts. The versatility of Bluetooth headphones makes them great for several different uses; however, many wireless headphones do not connect to TVs, despite being Bluetooth capable. There are many Bluetooth headphones specifically designed to connect directly with a TV for easy watching without having to blast the volume. Because there are so many options on the market, it can be difficult to choose the right one.

What to consider before buying Bluetooth headphones

Bluetooth headphones for a TV have many different features that should be taken into consideration before making a purchase.

Headphone connectivity

Many TV headphones use radio frequency to connect with the TV as opposed to a regular Bluetooth connection. As a result, more traditional TV headphone models do not fit the Bluetooth headphones category. Before buying a pair of Bluetooth headphones, it is important to find out how compatible they are with your TV. The TV must also have built-in Bluetooth capabilities or the ability to work with a Bluetooth transmitter.

Headphone battery life

Another important feature for Bluetooth headphones is the battery life of the device. For TV watching in particular, when a user could be watching a movie or series for several hours, having a pair of headphones that can last makes a difference. Bluetooth headphone battery lives can range anywhere from just a few hours to well over 30 hours.

Headphone audio quality

One of the biggest factors for any listener will always be audio quality. For those using headphones while watching TV, having a pair that does not distort sound or falter in quality during action scenes can improve the watching experience significantly. Many headphones for TV are designed by major brands that are well-known for their sound quality.

Headphone audio latency

Look for a pair of headphones with no lag between the audio in the headphones and the pictures on the screen. The better the Bluetooth connectivity of the headphones, the less audio latency there will be between the device and the TV. Bluetooth headphones are predisposed to have more audio latency, so it is important to find a pair that works well with a TV.

Headphone comfort

It is important that your headphones are comfortable for long periods of time while watching TV. For full movies or binge-watching a series, having headphones that fit nicely without hurting the user makes a big difference. Some headphones have crafted foam and additional padding to ensure they are comfortable to wear all day.

The best Bluetooth headphones for TV

Best of the best Bluetooth headphones for TV

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II

What you need to know: This Bose pair has top-of-the-line audio quality and equalization with 15 hours of battery life for easy watching all day without needing a charge.

What you’ll love: You can connect to multiple devices at the same time, so the headphones can still answer a call on a smartphone while the user is watching something on the TV.

What you should consider: The connectivity range for certain TV models may be limited in comparison to other headphones at a lower price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Bluetooth headphones for TV

Avantree Ensemble Wireless Headphones for TV

What you need to know: This is an affordable pair of headphones with a Bluetooth transmitter that connects directly into the TV to reduce audio latency.

What you’ll love: The headphones can easily be connected to other Bluetooth devices, despite the transmitter connecting only to the TV.

What you should consider: The TV automatically mutes when connected to the headphones, meaning only the user will be able to hear what is being watched.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Avantree HT5009 Wireless Headphones for TV Watching

What you need to know: These headphones are specifically designed for TV watching with a Bluetooth transmitter that connects directly to lower overall audio latency, and they have easy-to-use controls.

What you’ll love: The headphones come with an impressive 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, meaning a user can watch TV for an entire weekend without interruption.

What you should consider: The sound quality of the headphones is lower than other headphones in similar price ranges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SENNHEISER Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

What you need to know: As a well-rounded pair of headphones, they have compatibility with TV watching that lowers overall latency and improves performance.

What you’ll love: The accompanying app helps to customize sound quality and equalization to perfectly tailor a movie-watching experience to the film.

What you should consider: Some users report connectivity issues with the Bluetooth pairing between the headphones and the TV dropping fairly often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 Headphones

What you need to know: These Bluetooth headphones have extremely low latency and active noise-canceling technology that work perfectly for watching TV.

What you’ll love: The headphones come equipped with 24 hours of battery life, so users can watch several episodes or multiple movies in one sitting without having to recharge.

What you should consider: The noise-canceling feature is not the best available, and the design is not well-suited for travel or use outside of the home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

What you need to know: These high-quality headphones have noise-canceling technology and compatibility with TV codecs for better connection without drops.

What you’ll love: They have uniquely designed ear cups to improve comfort over periods of long use.

What you should consider: The noise-canceling technology used is well below the industry average, with only moderate sound-blocking improvements from when the feature is turned off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.