Screen protectors are especially recommended for younger gamers that take their Switch on the go.

Which screen protector is best for the Nintendo Switch?

Since the Nintendo Switch doubles as a home console and a portable console, it’s important to keep your system’s screen protected from the elements while on the go. Screen protectors can protect against scratching while the Switch is stored in your bag and prevent shattering if the system is dropped.

Aside from all the extra protection, some screen protectors for Switch come with anti-fingerprint technology to cut down on grimy screens and level up your gaming experience.

As a top pick, the ZAGG InvisibleShield Tempered Glass screen protector is a great example of what a good screen protector can do for your Nintendo Switch with its extra-durable Glass+ technology and oil-resistant surface.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch screen protector

How to apply a screen protector on Nintendo Switch

Every screen protector comes with its own method of application, with some being easier to install than others. Be sure and consider this when purchasing a screen protector, as it can make or break your experience.

For example, the ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protector comes with EZ tabs for a seamless application. Other screen protectors might be a bit trickier to apply for first-timers.

Accessories that come with a Nintendo Switch screen protector

Some screen protectors, such as the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector, come with multiple accessories to help keep your Switch’s screen protector clean. Wet wipes and microfiber cleaning cloths are the most common accessories to expect when purchasing a screen protector for your Nintendo Switch.

Amount of Nintendo Switch screen protectors per pack

The amount of screen protectors you will get in a pack depends on the brand. While two-packs seem to be the norm for Nintendo Switch screen protectors, the ivoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes in a convenient three-pack.

If your Switch is often played by kids on the go, you may want to invest in multiple screen protectors at once to save the hassle of making another purchase later on.

What to look for in a quality Nintendo Switch screen protector

Nintendo Switch screen protector warranties

A lot of Nintendo Switch screen protectors will come with a warranty in the case of a shatter. The amount of time that the warranty is valid depends on the brand. Premium screen protectors, more often than not, come with a longer or lifetime warranty.

Bear in mind that any warranty on the screen protector will only cover the screen protector itself and not the Switch. Take extra care when applying the screen protector for this reason, as the warranty will not cover any damage done to the actual Switch hardware.

Nintendo Switch screen protector material

The most common material for Switch screen protectors is tempered glass, which offers a great deal of protection from scratches and shattering. Even if the screen protector were to shatter, it is safer than regular glass as it will break into smaller pieces and should mostly remain intact.

In-game responsiveness

When considering screen protectors for any gaming console that utilizes a touch screen, the most important thing to consider is how the screen protector will affect gameplay. Some screen protectors, such as the ORZLY screen protector, boast a thinner pane of glass for optimized response in-game.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nintendo Switch screen protector

Most screen protectors for Nintendo Switch are on the cheaper side and can be anywhere from $5-$30. Keep in mind that quality and price are often linked when it comes to screen protectors.

Cheaper screen protectors may be harder to install, which can lead to air pockets, while premium screen protectors often come with a more advanced installation method and an overall cleaner look.

Nintendo Switch screen protector FAQ

Q. Will the screen protector affect my Nintendo Switch in docked mode?

A: In short, no. Every screen protector for the Nintendo Switch should take the devices’ docked mode into consideration. Thicker screen protectors could peel or chip prematurely if they fit into the Switch dock more snuggly, so consider the thickness of the screen protector before buying.

Q. Will the screen protector make my screen have a glare?

A: Most premium screen protectors offer an anti-glare or glare-resistant coating to help prevent glaring. Cheaper screen protectors most likely will not offer this feature.

Q. How long will my Nintendo Switch screen protector last?

A: There are a lot of factors at play when considering this, but the most important is the application. If the screen protector has air bubbles due to a faulty installation, it will have a much shorter lifespan. As soon as you notice that the screen protector is peeling around the edges, it is best to go ahead and replace it.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch screen protector to buy?

Top Nintendo Switch screen protector

ZAGG InvisibleShield Tempered Glass Screen Protector

What you need to know: This premium screen protector will keep your Switch’s screen safe and secure in any situation.

What you’ll love: The ZAGG screen protector is easy to install and extra durable. It comes with an oil-resistant coating to minimize fingerprints and smudges.

What you should consider: This screen protector is more expensive than others on the market and only comes with one per pack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nintendo Switch screen protector for the money

ivoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector

What you need to know: This is the best screen protector for the value. It comes in packs of three.

What you’ll love: It comes with a blue light filter to protect your eyes while gaming.

What you should consider: It has unclear installation instructions and it’s a bit difficult to apply to the screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector

What you need to know: This budget-friendly screen protector offers great protection from shattering and scratching.

What you’ll love: This is a cheaper option that also comes with an oil-resistant coating to minimize fingerprints and other smudges.

What you should consider: This screen protector is on the thicker side and fits more snuggly into the Nintendo Switch dock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

