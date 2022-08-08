We put the Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame to the test to assess its features and functions

When it comes to showing off photos from your phone or social media, it can be frustrating to find specific shots when you want them. A traditional picture frame limits the number of photos you can share and only works with prints. For anyone who wants a better way to display priceless memories, the Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame is a great option.

According to the manufacturer, this innovative frame is easy to set up and makes it simple to share photos directly from your phone. It also advises that the Aura Carver Luxe is easy to operate and delivers gorgeous image quality. We wanted to know if the frame lives up to the company’s claims, so we put it through a multi-step testing process with one of our testers to find out.

Testing the Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame

When we conduct our testing, we test in a real-world setting and analyze all the claims companies make about their products. We work with a group of testers that scrutinize products as well as manufacturers’ claims about them. For the Aura Carver Luxe, our tester looked at its features, controls and smart functions and assessed its appearance.

What is the Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame?

More than a picture frame, the Aura Carver Luxe is a smart device that allows you to transfer photos from your phone to the frame’s internal storage using one of three methods: by sending them through email using a unique email address, uploading them directly from a computer or using the Aura app that’s compatible with both Android and iOS. It has built-in Wi-Fi and storage for tens of thousands of photos.

The Carver Luxe features crisp HD image quality and an 89-degree viewing angle that makes it easy to see photos from just about any position in a room. It can also play videos and audio and has multiple speed settings for photo displays.

In addition to its smart features and gorgeous display, this digital frame comes nicely packaged and boasts a stylish design that anyone would be proud to display on a desk, bookshelf, table or mantle.

Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame price and where to buy

When shopping for the Aura Carver Luxe Digital Picture Frame, you’ll find it for $179.99 at Kohl’s, Macy’s and Home Depot. It costs $179 at Amazon, which also offers the frame with a matte color version for $199.

How to use the Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame

In our testing, we unboxed the Aura Carver Luxe, connected it to Wi-Fi and began to share photos.

Sending or transferring photos to the Aura Carver Luxe is easy. Of the three methods, we determined the Aura app is the best way to send photos to the frame, as it’s easy to set up, responsive and simple to navigate. We loved that you can send a link to add someone to the frame who can then add photos in about a minute.

The frame offers features for customizing your photo displays by choosing a speed setting and cropping photos. However, we found that the cropping function doesn’t always work as promised. You can also set the auto dim so the brightness of the display adjusts to the light setting in the room.

Because the Aura Carver Luxe is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, we analyzed the effectiveness of its voice control. While it works sufficiently, obtaining access to the app and selecting photos requires specific commands.

Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame benefits

There are several key benefits to using the Aura Carver Luxe to display photos. In addition to the beautiful HD display, the frame feels well-made and looks great. Versatile speed settings and fast photo sharing are impressive capabilities. For these reasons, this model is a top seller in the digital picture frame class and makes an excellent gift for numerous occasions.

Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame drawbacks

While this smart picture frame has many features that impressed us, we found a few quirks. Although they aren’t deal-breakers for most users, they may be of concern to some.

One of the first drawbacks we noticed is that setting up the functions can be challenging, especially for those who aren’t very tech-savvy. However, the app is straightforward to use.

When we did our testing, we noticed that videos lack the quality of photos displayed on the screen. The touch bar isn’t as well-made as the other components, and the sound quality is adequate but on the tinny side.

Should you get the Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame?

Anyone who loves to showcase photos from their phone will appreciate the capabilities of the Aura Carver Luxe Digital Frame. It’s great for family and friends who live apart, thanks to how easy it is to submit photos in seconds via the Aura app. The impressive features and quality build combined with the appealing packaging make it suitable for gifting for just about any occasion.

