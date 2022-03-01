Which microphone stand is best?

Microphone stands are necessary pieces of equipment for public speakers, singers and musicians. Anyone who has spent any time on a stage knows that a flimsy microphone stand can affect performance. Spinning boom arms and slipping threads can result in a lack of confidence at best and pricey microphones crashing to the floor at the worst.

The Gator Frameworks ID Series Mic Stand provides excellent stability due to its uniquely designed tripod legs and heavy-duty construction. Gator’s entry into the microphone stand market stands out as the best you can buy, a known leader in rugged equipment cases and professional music gear.

What to know before you buy a microphone stand

Before purchasing a microphone stand, it’s essential to consider your requirements to avoid paying for features, accessories and strength that you may not need. To look at some models not described in this article, check out the microphone stand buying guide from BestReviews.

Base style

Tripod base. Microphone stands with a tripod base allow slightly more height adjustment and can straddle cables and other equipment on potentially cluttered stage floors. You can fold these bases with the rest of the stand for compact transport.

Weight

High-quality microphone stands tend to be heavier than cheaper alternatives. The added weight makes professional stands sturdier, especially when holding large microphones. However, this does make them less convenient for travel.

What to look for in a quality microphone stand

Stability

Stability is a critical consideration to keep in mind when shopping for a microphone stand. Tightened components should remain snug and not loosen as you move the stand. The stand should be difficult to tip over. If it includes a boom arm, it should tightly lock into place and not move side to side unless deliberately loosened.

Boom arm

Many stands come with a boom arm that allows for greater flexibility when it comes to microphone placement. These are useful for singers who play guitar or to place microphones around a drum kit or other instrument. Straight microphone stands offer less flexibility, but a boom arm can be installed on many models if needed.

Accessories

Some microphone stands come with cable management accessories, a carrying bag and a microphone clip. These items don’t cost much to purchase separately, but it is convenient to make your entire purchase in one kit.

Size

Select a microphone stand that will be tall enough to accommodate its user comfortably. If you select a stand for mic-ing instruments or drum kitsensurere that its boom arm can safely extend far enough to reach the sound source without tipping over.

How much you can expect to spend on a microphone stand

You can purchase a tripod microphone that stands for as little as $20. These stands, however, are lightweight and fragile. If you are a regular user of microphone stands and want one that will endure gigging and travel, expect to spend $50-$140 on a professional model.

Microphone stand FAQ

How do I attach a microphone to my stand?

A. To affix your mic to your stand, you will require a screw-on clip that holds your microphone snugly. In many cases, the stand or microphone includes a screw-on clip. Some studio microphones come with special cradles to prevent any unwanted vibrations from being recorded.

Can I overtighten my microphone stand?

A. Yes. Many stands are kept in position with the use of set screws tightened by hand. Overtightening these screws can result in stripping them or damaging the tubing materials that your stand uses. Tighten your stand enough to lock it in position, but don’t use excessive force.

Are there microphone stands that can fit on my desk?

A. Yes. Podcasters, radio hosts, streamers, announcers and other audio professionals often use small stands to hold their mic conveniently on their desk.

What’s the best microphone stand to buy?

Top microphone stand

Gator Frameworks ID Series Mic Stand

What you need to know: This mic stand is heavy-duty and made for extensive use by a company known for its rugged music cases and accessories.

What you’ll love: This tripod microphone stand features a unique, heavy base that provides great stability. Its thick construction and telescopic boom arm make it applicable for all uses.

What you should consider: This stand is heavy, which may deter some users. It is also costly compared to other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top microphone stand for the money

Amazon Basics Tripod Boom Microphone Stand

What you need to know: This economical stand is great for home studio use and occasional gigging.

What you’ll love: Very lightweight with rubber feet and simple hardware, this microphone stand is excellent for beginners and hobbyists.

What you should consider: The cheap construction means this stand can’t hold heavy microphones and may not survive much travel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

On-Stage MS7701B Tripod Microphone Boom Stand

What you need to know: An affordable, reliable mic stand that’s just as at home on stage in a venue as it is in your studio.

What you’ll love: On-Stage is a reputable company known for making inexpensive but good-quality accessories. You can remove this model’s boom arm, allowing it to also function as a straight stand.

What you should consider: This mic stand is best for holding light microphones instead of heavy, professional studio models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

