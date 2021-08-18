The best Camp Chef pellet grill

Remember to clean out your ashes after every use for the best results while smoking or grilling.

Which Camp Chef pellet grill is best?

Pellet grills are a solid option for anyone that loves cooking in the great outdoors. Still, if you’re looking to take your grilling to the next level, a Camp Chef pellet grill is right for you.

Pellet grills are great for grilling outside since they burn wood pellets and can reach up to 500 degrees. Most Camp Chef’s pellet grills use more than one fuel source, usually propane, to give you options while grilling.

Our top choice, the Woodwind Wi-Fi 36, is a great example of how versatile Camp Chef pellet grills can be, as you can use them for cooking food in various ways.

What to know before you buy a Camp Chef pellet grill

Grill size and hopper capacity

The first thing that you should consider before buying a new grill of any kind is the amount of space it will take up. If you’re working with a smaller patio space, opt for a grill that will accommodate your needs without overcrowding your space. On the other hand, if you’re on the go and looking for a truly portable pellet grill, look no further than the compact Pursuit 20 Portable Pellet Grill.

While smaller grills can be great for barbecuing with the family, if you want to smoke larger items like turkey or brisket, you’ll want to get a full-sized grill. It’s always better to have a vast space than a tiny one when it comes to pellet grills.

A hopper is where your pellets will be stored while using the grill. Nearly all of Camp Chef’s pellet grill models boast a hopper with a spacious 22-pound capacity, which is more than enough to keep you from having to worry about running low on pellets in the middle of a grilling session.

Tech and extra features

Some Camp Chef models, such as the Woodwind Wi-Fi 36, come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to control and monitor the grill from your smartphone. Built-in tech like this can make grilling a breeze.

Another feature to look out for is Camp Chef’s signature Slide and Grill technology that allows for direct flame cooking. This feature is essentially what turns your pellet grill from a smoker into a normal open-flame grill.

Accessories

Some of Camp Chef’s pellet grills will come with additional accessories, such as meat probes. For example, the Woodwind Wi-Fi 36 comes with four meat probes, whereas the Camp Chef SmokePro SGX comes with two. Check out which accessories come with your favorite model.

What to look for in a quality Camp Chef pellet grill

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are probably things most people wouldn’t expect from a grill or smoker, but having a pellet grill equipped with this technology makes monitoring the temperature easy. Camp Chef even has an app to pair up your smartphone to your grill.

Slide and Grill technology

As mentioned above, Camp Chef’s Slide and Grill technology is what transforms your smoker into an open-flame grill. This level of versatility is essential if you’re someone looking for a pellet grill that can handle all of your needs.

Ash Kickin Cleanout system

Camp Chef’s patented Ash Kickin ash cleanout system will save you time and hassle when cleaning up. Most pellet grills will require you to vacuum out the used pellets and ash. This handy feature is the norm for Camp Chef pellet grills and is one reason why the brand remains a crowd-favorite.

How much you can expect to spend on a Camp Chef pellet grill

Camp Chef pellet grills can range from $350-$1,500, depending on the size, model and features.

Camp Chef pellet grill FAQ

Do you have to use wood pellets to fuel a pellet grill?

A. Yes, you do. While some Camp Chef pellet grills come equipped with a propane rig to fuel the Sidekick cooking station, you won’t get any heat in the smoker itself without wood pellets.

Do I have to empty out the ashes every time?

A. Absolutely. Not emptying the ashes after every use can lead to temperature swings and flameouts.

What’s the best Camp Chef pellet grill to buy?

Top Camp Chef pellet grill

Woodwind Wi-Fi 36

What you need to know: The Camp Chef Woodwind pellet grill and smoker comes with the handy propane-fueled Sidekick cooking station. This 36-inch pellet grill is great for anyone looking to smoke larger items.

What you’ll love: The Sidekick cooking station is great for making soups or sides, but this pellet grill comes loaded with other features as well.

What you should consider: There is limited prep space due to the Sidekick cooking station.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Camp Chef pellet grill for the money

Camp Chef SmokePro DLX

What you need to know: A great value for a pellet grill, the SmokePro DLX comes with two meat probes and an easy-to-read display for monitoring temperatures.

What you’ll love: This pellet grill comes with the usual Camp Chef features and compatibility with side attachments, such as sear boxes or the Camp Chef Sidekick.

What you should consider: No Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PG24MZG SmokePro Slide Smoker

What you need to know: This versatile Camp Chef slide and grill 24 pellet grill allows your smoker to grill, bake, roast, braise and barbecue. It’s great for anyone looking for a one-stop shop for all their grilling needs.

What you’ll love: Aside from being compatible with great side attachments, such as the Camp Chef Sidekick or sear box, this grill comes with a foldable front shelf to give you extra prep space.

What you should consider: No Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

