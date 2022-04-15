Which bidet seat is best?

While the jury is still out on whether bidets truly provide a better clean than toilet paper alone, many find their gentle, soothing spray to be a pleasant way to freshen up. In addition, using less toilet paper is better for the environment and your wallet. But you don’t need to install a separate bidet to receive all the benefits of one. Just replace any standard toilet seat with a bidet seat.

The best bidet seat is the Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 Bidet Seat. It’s a little pricey but has a host of useful features such as a self-cleaning nozzle and night light.

What to know before you buy a bidet seat

Electric vs. pressure

Bidet seats are powered by electricity or water pressure.

Electric seats are typically more feature-rich as a result of their access to power. Your toilet seat needs to be as close as 4 feet to a power outlet — criteria many homes won’t meet. You’ll need to use an extension cord or have an electrician add a power outlet, an unsightly and expensive option respectively. Electric seats are also more expensive.

seats are typically more feature-rich as a result of their access to power. Your toilet seat needs to be as close as 4 feet to a power outlet — criteria many homes won’t meet. You’ll need to use an extension cord or have an electrician add a power outlet, an unsightly and expensive option respectively. Electric seats are also more expensive. Pressure seats are simple to install and more affordable. However, they usually lack the best features such as heated seats and water or deodorizers. You can always install a cheap pressure seat to test the bidet-using waters and upgrade later.

Fit

Bidet seats come in round and elongated shapes and in all sizes so it should be easy to find one that matches your toilet. Using a bidet seat that doesn’t match your toilet can lead to issues such as leaking and poor accuracy of the cleaning nozzle.

Installation

Most bidet seats have simple installations made easier with clear instructions and even the occasional video guide. They all require you to switch your toilet’s water supply off first and replace its main single valve with an included two-prong valve. However, you need your own tools.

What to look for in a quality bidet seat

Heating

Heating elements that can be found in electric bidet seats include the seat, water and air dryer.

Seat: Some seats offer a heated seating option. The simplest toggle between off and on while more advanced seats have an adjustable temperature.

Some seats offer a heated seating option. The simplest toggle between off and on while more advanced seats have an adjustable temperature. Water: There are several ways a seat can provide heated water. Some preheat water in a separate tank. Other heat water instantly, as needed. Pricier seats offer adjustable water temperatures by mixing hot and cold water.

There are several ways a seat can provide heated water. Some preheat water in a separate tank. Other heat water instantly, as needed. Pricier seats offer adjustable water temperatures by mixing hot and cold water. Dryer: Typically only found in expensive seats, a warm air dryer is exactly what it sounds like. This option can eliminate the need for toilet paper entirely.

Night light

Some electric bidet seats have night lights, which usually shine into the toilet bowl rather than outward. This helps retain your night vision and makes it easier to see the controls.

Nozzle

Nozzles have several possible qualities to set them apart. Oscillating nozzles move during use to provide a more comprehensive clean. Adjustable nozzles make it easier to position the cleaning spray accurately. Some seats use two or even three nozzles to offer a wider range of coverage. Multifunction nozzles combine many of these elements into one.

How much you can expect to spend on a bidet seat

The simplest bidet seat can cost less than $100 with most models costing $200-$600. The most advanced models can cost nearly $2,000.

Bidet seat FAQ

Do I still need to use toilet paper with a bidet seat?

A. Yes and no, depending on you and your bidet seat. Bidet seats with no method of assisted drying may want for toilet paper, especially if you don’t want to wait to air dry. It’s also good to have some on hand in the event your seat stops functioning correctly or should you have guests that dislike using a bidet.

Does a bidet seat need to be installed by a plumber?

A. No. One of the biggest benefits of using a bidet seat over a separate bidet is the ease of installation and the lack of additional plumbing needs. That said, some of the more advanced bidet seats may be too complex for certain consumers to install on their own or may require tools you don’t have. In these cases, hiring a plumber could save you time and effort.

What’s the best bidet seat to buy?

Top bidet seat

Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 Bidet Seat

What you need to know: This midrange option covers all the bases.

What you’ll love: It’s available in round and elongated shapes, so it’s likely to fit your toilet. It includes a remote for easy control of things like the heated seat and water temperature. It also has a warm air dryer, deodorizer and night light. The nozzle offers three washing methods.

What you should consider: Some consumers found installation to be difficult. Others had difficulties getting the seat and water to remain at acceptably warm temperatures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bio Bidet

Top bidet seat for the money

Brondell Swash Ecoseat Nonelectric Bidet Toilet Seat

What you need to know: This budget selection is surprisingly feature-packed.

What you’ll love: It will fit most toilets, as it’s available in both round and elongated shapes. Installation is simple and quick. It’s powered by water pressure and requires no electricity. It has two nozzles, one each for front and rear cleansing, and you can adjust the water pressure.

What you should consider: The controls are difficult to access. Some users struggled to blend hot and cold water to reach a comfortable temperature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Toto Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat

What you need to know: This seat is expensive but top-of-the-line.

What you’ll love: It uses a self-cleaning nozzle with heated water. It also has heated seats, a warm air dryer and a deodorizer. It includes a remote for easy control. Additionally, it can store two user profiles for quick adjustment.

What you should consider: Its price is comparable to a separate bidet. Some users had problems with leaks. It’s also only available in an elongated form.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

