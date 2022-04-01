Which black duvet covers are best?

If you are looking for an easy way to transform the look of your bedroom, a duvet cover is one of the best ways to go. This simple piece of fabric performs the same function as a pillowcase, protecting your duvet while it updates and refreshes a bedroom’s style. A black duvet cover in particular can dramatically change the feel of the room, bringing a touch of moody drama to the decor.

If you like the look and feel of beautiful French linen, the PHF Linen Duvet Cover is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a black duvet cover

Thread count

Most people are familiar with thread count as it pertains to sheets, but it matters for duvet covers, too. Thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch. The more threads, the thicker and heavier the sheet. A higher thread count generally indicates better quality sheets.

Style

Black duvet covers can lend sophistication to your bedroom, but they can also create a neutral background for colorful pillows or neutral styles. The style — including trim, textures or patterns — can either make your duvet disappear or be the bold centerpiece of the room.

Material

The material of your duvet cover matters. For easy care, most people reach for cotton or cotton blend duvet covers. These can go right in the washing machine, and they hold color well — a bonus to prevent deep, dark blacks from fading away in the wash.

But cotton and cotton blends aren’t the only material to choose from. Black duvet covers are also available in:

Linen

Satin

Velvet

Microfiber

Silk

The material is part of the style and can change the look and feel.

What to look for in a quality black duvet cover

Colorfast

The best black duvet cover is colorfast. Look for fabric that is either pre-washed or treated to minimize fading.

Corner ties

A duvet that bunches in the corner of the cover makes for some chilly nights. If you are using a duvet insert (instead of just shoving a comforter in there), look for covers that feature at least four corner ties to secure the duvet in place.

Reversible

A reversible black duvet cover might have different subtle patterns on either side, or it might be made of two different fabrics. Either way, a reversible cover means you’ll get two different looks for the price of one.

Concealed zip vs. button vs snap closures

The type of closure is a matter of preference, but look for zips, buttons or snaps that are concealed. This streamlines the look of your linens but also protects clothes from snags in zippers and keeps buttons and snaps affixed.

Included shams

The number of shams varies depending on the size of the duvet cover. Twin covers generally come with one pillow sham, and full, queen and king should come with at least two.

How much you can expect to spend on a black duvet cover

The price of a black duvet cover will vary depending on the size and material. Expect to spend $40-$400.

Black duvet cover FAQ

Is there a standard size for duvet covers?

A. Unfortunately, many companies make their duvet covers to fit only their duvets. This means that mixing and matching from different manufacturers sometimes results in a duvet that slides around in a too-large cover or one that spills out through the opening of one that is too small.

For the best fit, purchase your duvet and duvet cover from the same company.

What is the difference between a comforter and a duvet?

A. Both a comforter and a duvet will keep you warm at night, but they have one significant difference: the comforter is ready to put on your bed right out of the packaging. It does not require a cover, and it usually comes in a distinctive pattern or style.

A duvet is plain, simple and often unfinished. The seams may not be concealed, and it needs to be covered before it is put on the bed.

Duvets also have grommets or ties in each corner. A high-quality duvet cover has corresponding ties on the inside corners that secure the duvet to prevent bunching.

What’s the best black duvet cover to buy?

Top black duvet cover

PHF Linen Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This is a high-quality cover with a rustic, sophisticated look.

What you’ll love: It’s made of French flax linen, a material that becomes softer over time. Designed for year-round use, this has eight interior ties to keep the duvet in place and hidden button closures for security. This is pre-washed to keep it colorfast, and reinforced stitching keeps seams tight and secure.

What you should consider: Some people report that the cover is too large for standard duvets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black duvet cover for the money

Nestl Bedding Pinch Pleat Duvet Cover Set

What you need to know: This duvet is soft, warm and easy to sink into.

What you’ll love: It’s made of double brushed microfiber material for luxurious softness and warmth. The set includes two matching pleated pillow shams and corner ties to keep your duvet in place, and the button closures are secure and hidden. It’s machine washable and resists fading.

What you should consider: Some people preferred a thicker duvet cover.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Thxsilk Silk Duvet Cover Set

What you need to know: This set is indulgent, luxurious and over the top.

What you’ll love: The duvet cover, fitted sheet and two pillow shams are made of mulberry silk. It keeps hot sleepers cool by wicking away moisture and wraps cold sleepers in insulating, lightweight warmth. Toss the four-piece set into the washing machine, but make sure the pieces air dry. These are available in nine other colors, too.

What you should consider: It’s very expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

