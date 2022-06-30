Innovative products that make your skin look its best

You may not be able to take a trip to Australia, but you can still have skin that looks like you just returned from a vacation packed with days of fun in the sun. That’s because Australian-made Bondi Sands products are made to give your skin a sun-kissed glow without exposure to the sun’s rays.

Bondi-Sands products have been trending lately. The popular brand offers a wide selection of self-tanning products and other skin-care essentials. So whether you want to look like you’ve spent time on your favorite beach or simply want glowing skin that’s nourished and moisturized, chances are that products by Bondi Sands will become your new go-to favorites.

About Bondi Sands

Bondi Sands is a top-selling salon-quality brand in self-tanning products in Australia. Named after Bondi Beach near Sydney, the self-tanners capture the essence of beach life by producing a natural, sun-kissed look. Regardless of your skin tone, a large selection of products are available for creating subtle to deep tans. The company also makes a collection of sunscreens and nourishing skin care products that promote beautiful skin.

In addition to quality ingredients, Bondi Sands products are vegan and cruelty-free. This makes them ideal for animal lovers who are conscious about the products they use. Additionally, products in the PURE collection are made without sulfates, artificial dyes or fragrances. This makes them suitable for consumers with sensitive skin.

Benefits of self-tanning

Many people love the look of tanned skin, but the damage that the sun’s rays can cause is scientifically and medically documented. From wrinkles to skin cancer, tanning via the sun can have serious consequences. The good news is that modern sunless tanning products like those offered by Bondi Sands create a realistic tan without the dangers of the sun. There are other benefits to using self-tanning products:

Easy to apply

Natural results

Long-lasting yet reversible

Buildable color

Pleasant scent

Light to dark tan options

Types of Bondi Sands products

Self-tanners

Self-tanners make up the bulk of Bondi Sands products. There are light, medium and dark tanning options and come in gradual and quick-tan formulas. Body and facial self-tanners are also available. The brand’s self-tanners are easy to apply and produce even, streak-free results. They come in foams, drops, lotions, oils and mists.

Bondi Sands also offers products to help you manage your faux tan. In this category, you’ll find a back applicator, mitts and a self-tan remover.

Sunscreens

A self-tanner produces a safe tan without the sun’s damaging rays, so it’s a good idea to pair it with a protective sunscreen. Bondi Sands makes several sunscreens with SPF 30 or 50. The selection includes lotions and mists, as well as facial formulas.

Other skin care must-haves

Once you have skin that’s safely tanned and protected, chances are you’ll want to try Bondi Sands’s other skin care products. Scrubs and washes are available to prepare your skin for even self-tanning, and the brand’s moisturizers will keep skin soft and smooth.

Best Bondi Sands products

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

The light foamy formula of this luxurious self-tanner makes it easy to apply. It absorbs quickly into the skin and produces an even, streak-free tan. It’s available in light to dark shades and has a delightful coconut scent that’s perfect for summertime and the beach.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk

Anyone who prefers to self-tan gradually will love how this tanning milk works. It produces a buildable tan that can be achieved in several applications. The formula is also highly moisturizing for soft, hydrated skin.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser

If you are ever ready to remove your Bondi Sands self-tan, the brand’s tan eraser will wipe it away with minimal effort. It boasts a light, foamy consistency that’s easy to use. The formula is made with aloe vera that soothes skin as it does its job.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Bondi Sands Sport SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion

This unique sunscreen features proprietary Cool Motion technology that enables the skin to sweat for a cooling effect that’s suitable for active lifestyles. However, it’s also moisture resistant and SPF 50.

Sold by Amazon

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Back Applicator

Applying sunless tanners to the back can be difficult, but Bondi Sands’ back applicator makes it simple. This handy tool has an extended reach and a soft applicator pad for effortless application in hard-to-reach areas. It includes three replacement pads.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Bondi Sands Aero 1 Hour Express Self Tanning Foam

This self-tanner impresses with its ability to create a beautiful tan in 60 minutes. The tan it produces is buildable so you can achieve the look you love. It has a lightweight foamy consistency and an appealing coconut scent.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Dry Oil

The dry-oil formula of this rich self-tanner absorbs quickly and dries fast. It has a light coconut scent that’s great for summer. The pump bottle makes it easy to use so you can apply it quickly and go.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Bondi Sands Body Moisturizer

Keeping your skin moisturized will help a sunless tan last longer. Bondi Sands’ moisturizer is made to provide outstanding skin hydration thanks to the rich consistency and nourishing ingredients that include jojoba and vitamin E.

Sold by Amazon

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Sleep Mask

Those with sensitive skin will love that this self-tanner is made without artificial dyes and fragrances. It’s also sulfate-free and packed with ingredients that nourish the skin. The unique formula is designed to be applied before bed so you can wake up tanned.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Bondi Sands Face SPF 50 Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Lotion

If you are looking for a broad-spectrum sunscreen for the face, this is the one to get. In addition to a highly moisturizing formula, it offers water-resistant SPF 50 for extended fun in the sun. The formula is fragrance-free, too.

Sold by Amazon

Bondi Sands Coconut and Sea Salt Body Scrub

A beautiful sun-free tan begins with smooth, exfoliated skin. This scrub is made with walnut shells and coconut husk that work together to purify the skin while they exfoliate. It’s also oil-free and has a pleasing coconut scent.

Sold by Amazon

Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Face Mist

This easy-to-use facial tanning mist is made with vitamins that promote healthy-looking skin. The lightweight mist doesn’t contain sulfates or artificial dyes or fragrances. Whether you want a light or deep tan, you’ll love that the formula is buildable.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

