Which blue nail polish is best?

Blue is one of the most vivid and vibrant colors of the rainbow. Blue nail polish comes in many variations, from pastel periwinkle shades to rich, deep navy. Blue nail polish is versatile and works for any season. Whether you want robin’s egg blue for the spring or a vibrant neon blue for the summer, you can pair it with nearly anything in your closet. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Midnight Mod creates a deep navy blue and has a long-lasting formula as well.

What to know before you buy a blue nail polish

Number of coats

While most nail polish goes on smooth without any issues, some shades of blue require a bit more thought during application. For example, some lighter-blue nail polish may not have as much pigmentation, causing it to look streaky when you paint it on. Others have a very condensed formula and only need two coats. Take time to check user reviews, and if you notice you’re not getting as much coverage, try putting a layer of clear matte topcoats on between your color coats.

Complementary colors

Blue goes with nearly every color in the rainbow, so depending on your style and outfit, there are a few colors you can pair it with in your manicure or pedicure. For example, navy blue goes well with gold, white and gray. Light pastel blue goes well with purples and pinks. A bold, true blue goes with canary yellow or red. You can even use multiple nail polish colors in one manicure, creating a fun, varied scheme.

Formulas

Along with regular nail polish, there are other nail polish formulas to choose from. Pick a blue nail polish formula that works best for your needs, whether you want your manicure or pedicure to last or if you need it to dry quickly.

Long-wear: Some nail polishes promise long-wear formulas, meaning your blue nails should last for at least a week. Generally, you can extend the life of any polish by using a high-quality topcoat. Make sure to add a good top coat when you use a matte polish, as it tends to chip more quickly.

No-light gel polish is an excellent alternative to going to the salon. While the results rarely last as long as traditional gel manicures, they certainly stay on for longer than most regular polishes. Look for high-quality brands like Sally Hansen or Essie to find the best no-light gel options. Quick-dry: Don’t have a ton of time on your hands before you head out for the evening? Enter quick-dry nail polish. If you want stunning blue nails for your night out, look for quick-dry formulas. You can apply quick-dry polish and be ready to head out the door in less than 30 minutes. While these don’t last as long as other formulas, they’re great in a pinch.

Don’t have a ton of time on your hands before you head out for the evening? Enter quick-dry nail polish. If you want stunning blue nails for your night out, look for quick-dry formulas. You can apply quick-dry polish and be ready to head out the door in less than 30 minutes. While these don’t last as long as other formulas, they’re great in a pinch. Nourishing: Wearing nail polish for weeks on end can damage your nails, making them weak and brittle. Or, if you live in an especially dry climate, you may need to give your nails a little extra nourishment. Look for blue nail polish that has nourishing ingredients, such as vitamin E and jojoba. These will protect your nails while giving you brilliant color.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue nail polish

You can expect to spend as little as $2 on a bottle of blue nail polish or as much as $45 for a luxury brand. While price doesn’t always imply high quality, you shouldn’t expect too much from nail polish that costs less than $7.

Blue nail polish FAQ

Does blue nail polish expire?

A. Yes. While it may not be obvious, all nail polish eventually expires. Nail polish generally lasts about two years after you open it. But if you notice your nail polish starting to look particularly thick, becomes stringy or does not mix well, it’s best to throw it out.

What’s the difference between acetone and non-acetone nail polish removers?

A. Acetone is a solvent that helps dissolve nail polish, though it can be harsh on the nails and skin. Non-acetone polish is less harmful, but it takes longer to work. Either way, be sure to use nail polish remover in an open environment to lessen the impact of its strong smell.

What are the best blue nail polishes to buy?

Top blue nail polish

Sally Hansen Miracle Nail Gel Polish, Midnight Mod

What you need to know: If you want a deep navy blue nail polish, this long-wear formula lasts up to eight days.

What you’ll love: Achieve rich, long-lasting color in as little as two coats with this specially formulated nail polish designed to mimic gel polish. It doesn’t require an LED light like traditional gel nail polishes.

What you should consider: Some users complained that the brush had an odd angle and didn’t apply the polish very evenly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue nail polish for money

Beetles Blue Jean Baby Collection Blue Gel Nail Polish Set

What you need to know: This collection gives you plenty of blue nail polish options. It comes as a pack of six different shades of blue.

What you’ll love: Nothing beats the longevity of gel nail polish. This budget-friendly pack contains bright, vivid shades of blue, including three glitter options.

What you should consider: You’ll need multiple coats to achieve the pigmentation you desire with some of these polishes. These are also gel polishes, so you need an LED light to cure the polish.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ILNP Cosmetics Dusk to Dawn Dusky Blue Holographic Nail Polish

What you need to know: Try out this periwinkle polish with color-changing glitter for a fun, summery look.

What you’ll love: This vegan polish changes color by using holographic micro-flake glitter. It shifts from shades of blue to hints of orange, pink and gold. The polish arrives in a cute box, and reviewers mentioned it goes on very smoothly.

What you should consider: Like most glitter nail polishes, this nail polish shade can be difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

