Which Gucci lipstick is best?

A good lipstick can be one of the very first things someone notices about you, for better or worse. If a single piece of makeup can hold that much power, then why not buy from one of the best fashion brands known the world over?

Gucci lipsticks are available in almost any shade and finish you could wish for, so there’s no excuse to not treat yourself and give one a try. One of the best, and most classic, Gucci lipsticks to go for is the Gucci Rouge a Levres Matte Lipstick.

What to know before you buy a Gucci lipstick

Finishes

Gucci lipsticks come in a variety of finishes, including matte, sheer, cream, metallic and lacquer.

Matte: Matte lipsticks are one of the most classic looks. They provide a nonreflective, shineless color to your lips. They can be one of the longest-lasting finishes, but they can also be the hardest to remove. They can also cause a certain amount of dryness.

What to look for in a quality Gucci lipstick

Wear time

Constantly touching up your lipstick can be an exhausting experience, which is why many do their best to use longwear lipsticks. Longwear lipsticks are designed to, you guessed it, remain on the lips as long as possible. They achieve this goal by limiting the number of moisturizing ingredients which can have the adverse effect of drying out your lips. This can be unpleasant, especially for those with sensitive skin. Most long-wear lipsticks are matte, but specialty formulas are available for other finishes as well.

Hydration

Some lipsticks can cause your lips to dry out when worn for too long or too regularly, especially matte and liquid lipsticks. That’s why many lipsticks try to add moisturizing ingredients like waxes and oils to offset this tendency. These hydrating lipsticks usually need to be touched up more often, but this isn’t always the case.

How much you can expect to spend on a Gucci lipstick

Gucci is one of the premier designer brands commonly available and as such their lipsticks are priced much higher than an average lipstick, usually between $40-$50. Some lipsticks come in combo packs which drop the per-stick price to roughly $25.

Gucci lipstick FAQ

What makes a lipstick vegan?

A. A lipstick is considered vegan if it doesn’t use any animal-sourced ingredient. It used to be nearly impossible to find a vegan lipstick but these days many of them are, including several Gucci options. If you’re vegan, some of the most commonly used ingredients to avoid are beeswax, carmine, lanolin and fish scales. Yes, fish scales. They’re often used to add shine to metallic lipsticks.

How long will a Gucci lipstick last if properly stored?

A. Like most lipsticks, Gucci lipsticks are built to last. The average lipstick usually has a shelf life of three years with cheaper lipsticks lasting shorter periods and pricier lipsticks, like Gucci, comfortably hitting or exceeding that threshold. You’ll know if your lipstick has gone bad if there is a change to its color, smell or texture.

What’s the best Gucci lipstick to buy?

Top Gucci lipstick

Gucci Rouge a Levres Matte Lipstick

What you need to know: This classic Gucci matte lipstick is available in a range of colors to fit any skin tone.

What you’ll love: This Gucci lipstick is available in a staggering 32 color options with multiple shades of red as well as purples and green. The matte finish provides an elegant, classic touch to any look. One application can last for several hours.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that the stick broke after a few applications. Some consumers also noted an unpleasant scent to some of the options.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Gucci lipstick for the money

Gucci Rouge a Levres Satin Lipstick

What you need to know: If you’re looking to get the most pop for your money, try this satin-finish option.

What you’ll love: This Gucci lipstick is available in 36 colors, including reds, purples, most skin shades and even black. The satin finish helps to give even the most muted colors a powerful impact. It’s vegan and contains no parabens or sulfates.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted a strong scent that can last for as long as an hour after application. It’s easy to smudge.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Gucci Rouge de Beaute Brilliant Glow and Care Shine Lipstick

What you need to know: This Gucci lipstick is a perfect choice for those who prefer their lipsticks to carry some hydrating features.

What you’ll love: This Gucci lipstick contains no parabens or sulfates SLS/SLES and is entirely vegan. The hydration properties last for up to 24 hours with a color application also meant to last longer than is standard. The shine finish is bright enough to be noticeable without being too glossy.

What you should consider: Some consumers were unhappy with the taste and scent of this Gucci lipstick. Others were unhappy with the amount of product for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

