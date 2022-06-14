Which ‘Star Wars’ hoodies are best?

If you’re looking for a gift during the holidays or simply something to keep you warm, a hoodie is always an easy option. For “Star Wars” fans, there are several different unique hoodie options that feature your favorite designs and characters. However, choosing between different “Star Wars” hoodies is a difficult choice, depending on your own personal preferences and the many different brands and companies that sell them. Our top pick is the Star Wars Falcon Ship hoodie.

What to know before you buy a ‘Star Wars’ hoodie

Colors and designs

The first choice you need to make before buying a hoodie is choosing the actual color and design. There are hundreds of different Star Wars hoodies with unique designs featuring movie posters, characters, in-universe logos and much more. In addition to this, all of these designs come on hoodies with different colors.

Materials used

Another major decision to make is the materials used. While most hoodies are a blend of fleece and cotton, many different fabrics can be used, including polyester and wool. Depending on your personal preferences and the weather where you live, this choice can make a legitimate difference.

Popular brands

Several different popular clothing and apparel brands sell “Star Wars” hoodies. However, many of the most popular “Star Wars” hoodies today are officially licensed merchandise from the “Star Wars” brand.

What to look for in a quality ‘Star Wars’ hoodie

Zip-up or pullover

While pullover hoodies are the more traditional option, zip-up hoodies can provide more versatility, because you can wear them in warmer weather. Zip-up hoodies may also cost slightly more than a regular pullover.

Limited-edition or special designs

There are some limited-edition runs of specific “Star Wars” designs that are far rarer than a traditional “Star Wars” hoodie. If you are a collector or want a more special gift for a loved one, buying a limited-edition hoodie is a great option.

Character-styled hoodies

A more unique type of hoodie that is gaining popularity is the character-styled hoodie. There are several “Star Wars” hoodies that replicate specific character outfits and skins as a mix between a costume and a regular hoodie.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Star Wars’ hoodie

The cost of a “Star Wars” hoodie can range between $30-$50. There are some special-edition hoodies that can cost upward of $50, though this is rare.

‘Star Wars’ hoodie FAQ

Are there ‘Star Wars’ hoodies with more subtle designs?

A. There are several “Star Wars” hoodies with smaller, more subtle designs if you want to buy a hoodie with less of an overt “Star Wars” theme.

Are most ‘Star Wars’ Hoodies machine-washable?

A. The majority of “Star Wars” hoodies are machine-washable. This is true for official “Star Wars” hoodies sold by the company, as well.

What are the best ‘Star Wars’ hoodies to buy?

Top ‘Star Wars’ hoodie

Star Wars Falcon Ship Three Stripes Graphic Hoodie

What you need to know: This is a sturdy “Star Wars” hoodie with an old-school design of the “Star Wars” text and Millennium Falcon and is perfect for any fan.

What you’ll love: The hoodie has multiple stripes of colors behind the Millennium Falcon, adding a splash of personality that other hoodies do not have. The hoodie also comes in black, grey, navy and royal blue.

What you should consider: The hoodie needs to be air-dried, otherwise the design on the front of it will eventually be peeling off in the wash. The product will also shrink heavily if put in the dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Star Wars’ hoodie for the money

Star Wars X-Wing Sunset Pullover Hoodie

What you need to know: This is another unique “Star Wars” hoodie, featuring multiple X-Wings flying with a large Death Star in the background designed to look like a sunset.

What you’ll love: The hoodie is machine-washable and comes with a retro color scheme that adds more style to the overall design than some more contemporary looks. The product also has a twill-taped neck, which is a slightly more unique look than an average hoodie.

What you should consider: While the logo will not peel off, it will begin to fade after being washed several times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Star Wars Chewbacca & Threepio Fleece Zip Hoodie and Backpack

What you need to know: This is a unique zip-up hoodie designed to look like Chewbacca’s fur and ammo belt made of a cotton and polyester blend.

What you’ll love: The hoodie has a built-in backpack on the backside that is designed to look like a disassembled C-3PO. The product also works as a last-minute costume for Halloween or a costume party.

What you should consider: The hoodie is thin and may not work effectively to protect you from cold weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Mandalorian The Child Boys Pullover Fleece Costume Hoodie

What you need to know: This is a children’s hoodie designed to look like the popular character from the Mandalorian, Baby Yoda or Grogu.

What you’ll love: This hoodie comes with a large design of Baby Yoda in the front in a matching green color to give the illusion of it being his entire face. The top of the hood also comes with the classic long ears attached.

What you should consider: The hoodie is only available in kid’s sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Old Rebel Logo – Star Soldier Unisex Hoodie Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This is a simple “Star Wars” hoodie with the classic logo of the Rebellion made of a cotton polyester blend from Tcombo.

What you’ll love: This is a machine-washable hoodie that comes in 20 different colors and designs, including a number of tie-dye options. The product also is a bit more subtle with the logo being unrecognizable for non-“Star Wars” fans.

What you should consider: The logo will be damaged if you try and iron the front of the hoodie near the logo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.