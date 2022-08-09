Which cropped sweatshirt is best?

Opting for a cropped sweatshirt is an excellent way to boost your casual wardrobe. The best ones are made from high-quality material that wicks moisture away from your body and keeps you warm. It should also be cropped at just the right length to show off your shape without leaving you overexposed while moving around.

The Champion Cropped Cut-Off Hoodie is a top pick, which has a relaxed fit that lands right at the navel, is made from heavyweight fleece and comes in 25 colors.

What to know before you buy a cropped sweatshirt

What is a cropped sweatshirt?

A sweatshirt is a long-sleeved pullover typically made from thick cotton or a polyester blend to keep you warm and dry during or after a workout.

Cropped sweatshirts are similar to regular sweatshirts, except they are shorter. A standard pullover usually rests 1-2 inches below your belt line, whereas a crop rests between your bra line and your navel.

Cropped sweatshirt styles

You should know which styles are available to ensure you get a sweatshirt that fits your needs. While cropped sweatshirts come in many silhouettes, here are five common ones to consider:

: The front of this preferred fit has a center zipper that lets you easily slide it on and off your shoulders like a jacket. Half-zip: This versatile fit is a mix of a crewneck and a zip-up. However, the zipper stops at the middle of your chest.

Cropped sweatshirt knit

Since the perfect knit differs for everyone, here are three popular ones to consider as you shop for your cropped sweatshirt.

: This fuzzy textile is made by brushing its back with sandpaper or a wire brush. Double-face: This material is made with two interlocking knits. As a result, the front and back of this knit have similar textures.

What to look for in a quality cropped sweatshirt

The right fit

Cropped sweatshirts come in a variety of fits. To get the one you want, consider these four options:

: This shape is loose but tapered and constructed from a variety of textiles. Relaxed: Made from various stretch and non-stretch fabrics, this silhouette blouses over your body.

Colors

Scoring a cropped sweatshirt that comes in your favorite hues is a huge bonus. It means you can pick your favorite one to start. If you love it, you can build your collection from there.

If you do not know which color to begin with, consider light gray, dark gray, black, navy blue or white. You are apt to get more wear from these colors because they complement lots of other colors of clothing.

Breathable

While fleece cropped sweatshirts are incredibly soft, they are not typically ideal for workout gear. That is because their densely brushed fabric traps moisture.

If you want something you can sweat in, consider a french terry or jersey knit. They pull moisture away from your body to the fabric’s surface, where it quickly evaporates to keep you cool and dry.

How much you can expect to spend on a cropped sweatshirt

Depending on which fabric, brand and details you choose, these sweatshirts typically range between $25-$100.

Cropped sweatshirt FAQ

Can you layer your cropped sweatshirt over other tops for more coverage?

A. Absolutely. However, try pairing it with a fitted shirt or tank top to keep the benefits of your sweatshirt’s silhouette.

How can you get rid of pilling on your sweatshirt?

A. Consider refreshing your cropped sweatshirt with a fabric lint shaver. These clean up unwanted lint, fuzz and pilling to keep your garments looking fresh.

What’s the best cropped sweatshirt to buy?

Top cropped sweatshirt

Champion Cropped Cut-Off Hoodie

What you need to know: This heavyweight sweatshirt is durable and warm.

What you’ll love: This hoodie has a relaxed fit with thick material and comes in 25 colors. It features the on-trend Champion logo on the left sleeve and chest. It comes in sizes XS-2XL, and the bottom hem is cross-grain cut to reduce shrinkage in the wash.

What you should consider: Some might not like the relaxed fit on this hoodie.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top cropped sweatshirt for the money

American Apparel Cropped Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This cozy sweatshirt is made of soft, lightweight fleece for everyday wear.

What you’ll love: This crewneck has a classic fit with a crop that lands at the navel. It is a cotton and polyester blend with a fleece interior for an ultra-soft feel. It also comes in six colors.

What you should consider: It only comes in sizes S-L, so if you need a smaller or larger size, you are out of luck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Laslulu Half-Zipper Crop Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This chic pullover is lined with fleece and comes with stylish thumbholes.

What you’ll love: This relaxed-fit pullover comes with a hood, half-zip front and a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm. It is made from polyester blended with spandex for added stretch, it comes in eight colors and you can get it in sizes S-2XL.

What you should consider: It might be too lightweight for those looking for a heavier sweater.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

