With many of the 90s trends coming back into fashion, the slip dress is the most iconic of all. Wearing a slip dress can take a little, or a lot, of confidence. Fortunately, the slip dresses of this decade are designed for outwear.

Buying a green colored slip dress will help you feel less exposed than a traditional white, cream or nude color. It also makes more of a statement. For a classic emerald slip dress, The Drop Women’s Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress is a sumptuous choice.

What to know before you buy a green slip dress

How to wear a slip dress

Slip dresses are designed to be worn as dresses. Featuring spaghetti straps, slip dresses reveal a lot of skin and are better suited for wear in warmer weather. The style can be dressed up with heels or dressed down for everyday wear with Dr. Martens boots or sneakers. It can be tricky to find a bra that stays out of sight with slip dresses, especially if the cut plunges in the front or the back, so nipple pasties are your best bet for no-show coverage.

Slip dress materials

The classic material for slip dresses is silk or satin. Silk is a luxurious, smooth material that is cool to the touch and offers a lustrous sheen. Satin is a lower cost, sleek fabric that resembles silk, but is made of synthetic fibers and is easier to clean. Velvet is a warmer material used in slip dresses and is perfect for wear in colder seasons. Plus, the soft material adds dimension and warmth to the look.

Shades of green

Green is a universally flattering color, and emerald green is a popular color for silk or satin slip dresses; this jewel tone complements all skin tones and hair colors. Green slip dresses also come in lime green, olive green and dark green. Typically a manufacturer will only offer one shade of green, so you’ll need to search different brands to find the exact shade you want.

Size and fit

Slip dresses traditionally have a loose silhouette. Silk and satin materials, however, can cling to curves. Some slip dress cuts offer more of a bodycon silhouette. Slip dresses typically come in women’s sizes ranging from x-small to xx-large, with some brands offering extended sizing from xx-small to 5X.

Length

Slip dresses come in different lengths from short to long. Ankle-length hemlines offer a formal look, even passing for evening gowns. Midi lengths offer more versatility and modest coverage. Short hemlines end above the knee or at the mid-thigh. They offer a flirty, summery look.

What to look for in a quality slip dress

Neckline

Classic slip dresses feature V-necks and low necklines. Some styles offer cowl necks, which add elegant drapery at your décolletage. Select slip dresses offer plunging necklines.

Adjustable straps

Slip dresses are characterized by spaghetti straps. These thin, minimal straps won’t conceal bra straps, so it’s best to wear a strapless bra or pasties underneath. Slip dresses that offer adjustable straps allow you to customize their length for a more modest or more revealing, neckline.

Split hem

Contemporary styles of slip dresses offer slit hemlines. The slit can be located on one side of the dress or at the front side. Slit lengths vary from subtle to very revealing so be sure you’re comfortable with the amount of leg a slit will show.

Low back

Some slip dresses plunge in the back for a sexy look. Cowl-back slip dresses offer drapery at your backside. If you plan on wearing a regular or strapless bra with your slip dress, be sure to check how low the back plunges.

How much you can expect to spend on a green slip dress

Slip dresses range in price from $10-$200, largely determined by the material or brand name, while 100% silk slip dresses start at $80.

Green slip dress FAQ

What type of outerwear do I wear with a green slip dress?

A. One of the downsides of slip dresses is that they won’t keep you warm. Fortunately, you can style them with warm outerwear like a jacket or sweater. A black leather jacket complements any shade of green slip dress. A long classic blazer, an extra-long cardigan or duster can complete the look — and keep you warm.

Can I wear my green slip dress as a slip?

A. Some styles of slip dresses can also double as slips. However, if you’re wearing your slip dress as an undergarment, be sure the outer garment is darker than your slip dress, because green will show through lighter colored clothing.

How do I wash my slip dress?

A. This really varies based on the manufacturer’s instructions. Due to the delicate nature of slip dress fabric, many can only be hand washed or dry cleaned. Ones made from polyester blends often can be machine washed, though we recommend doing so on a gentle cycle in cold water. Always follow the care instructions.

What’s the best green slip dress to buy?

Top green slip dress

The Drop Women’s Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

What you need to know: A midi-length slip dress that comes in three shades of green and inclusive sizing.

What you’ll love: This classic slip dress style comes in emerald, chartreuse and lime green. Size range includes xx-small to 5X and fits true to size. The adjustable straps allow for a versatile fit. The slip can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with sneakers.

What you should consider: The synthetic material is delicate and may not fare well in the wash or against stains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top green slip dress for the money

AUHEGN Women’s Basic Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Cami Slip Mini Dress

What you need to know: A bright green slip dress that’s simple and summery.

What you’ll love: This short slip dress comes in two vibrant shades of green. The rayon-spandex blend is thick and stretchy, not see-through, and the fabric is soft enough to sleep in. The adjustable straps work well if you’re wearing this slip dress under other clothing.

What you should consider: For some wearers, this mini dress looks too much like underwear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

COMFY ONE Women’s Elegant Satin Slip Dress

What you need to know: A silky slip dress that can be worn to special events like weddings.

What you’ll love: The dark green color is very rich and the satin material is high-quality and well made. Although it has a loose silhouette, the dress shapes and drapes nicely on the body. The cowl neck is demure and the shoulder straps are adjustable for modesty.

What you should consider: The sizing doesn’t include extra small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

