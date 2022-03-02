Which Adidas tennis dress is best?

What constitutes a tennis “dress” today is very different than it was decades ago. Most tennis dresses are now a combination of fashion and athletic support that can be worn on and off the court — stylish but functional, letting you move freely.

Adidas has been a leading name in sports equipment and apparel for over 70 years. The company offers a wide range of tennis dresses that will meet both the eye and the needs of tennis players of all ages.

For its softness and overall style, the top choice is the Adidas Gameset Tennis Y-Dress.

What to know before you buy an Adidas tennis dress

A tennis dress is different from a tennis skirt or skort

In tennis fashion, there are dresses, skirts and skorts. Skirts and skorts are somewhat interchangeable terms, but they are two distinct pieces of athletic apparel. Dresses are also their own separate style, typically in one piece that cover the thighs halfway down. Some dresses include built-in bras and shorts for extra support and convenience.

Tennis dresses are primarily made with polyester

Many tennis dresses are made with a polyester blend — often with spandex or another elastic material. The percentage of polyester varies, so you will want to read the manufacturer’s information. Polyester is durable and breathable, plus it dries quickly. Some tennis dresses are made of cotton, but they tend to be warmer and won’t dry as easily.

What size you need

Finding the right size of tennis dress is an important step. Check the Adidas sizing chart. In general, the sizes will be similar to the sizing chart used for non-athletic dresses. Some designs fit tighter or more loosely than what you might expect, so be sure to read customer reviews before purchasing. For most accurate sizing, measure the narrowest portion of your waist and widest portion of your hips.

What to look for in a quality Adidas tennis dress

Built-in shorts

Some tennis dresses have built-in shorts, but they are not all the same. Some are compression shorts that have a tighter fit, much like that of workout shorts. Others are more free-moving and have pockets for tennis balls. It comes down to preference, but since there are so many styles, be sure to read the product description to know which kind of shorts you’re getting.

Sleeves

Some Adidas tennis dresses come without sleeves to allow greater movement and help keep you cool on warm days. Others have short sleeves for added style, still allowing free movement. Adidas also offers a three-quarter-length sleeve in one of its tennis dresses, recommended for playing on colder days.

How much you can expect to spend on an Adidas tennis dress

Adidas tennis dresses run between $35-$120, depending on style and fabric. Basic cotton dresses cost $35-$70, while those with more advanced moisture-wicking materials and functionality on and off the court are priced from $70-$120.

Adidas tennis dress FAQ

Is cotton good at wicking moisture?

A. No. Cotton is comfortable and breathable, but if you live in a warm climate or play very active matches where you sweat a lot, consider polyester or polypropylene.

Does Adidas offer a warranty on tennis dresses?

A. Adidas authorizes returns of defective dresses purchased within the last six months. You’ll need to send them a photo of the defect, as well as other documentation listed on the Adidas website.

What are the best Adidas tennis dresses to buy?

Top Adidas tennis dress

Adidas Gameset Tennis Y-Dress

What you need to know: This is the perfect combination of comfort and functionality that can meet the expectations of both friendly and competitive matches.

What you’ll love: Made from Aeroready fabric, this dress wicks moisture, and along with the scoop neck collar, provides breathability and dryness. It includes built-in shorts for easy movement. The Y-back conforms to the player’s body with an unlimited motion range.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include a built-in bra, a common feature in many other athletic dresses.

Where to buy: Sold by Adidas and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Adidas tennis dress for money

Adidas Originals Racer B Dress

What you need to know: This cotton-blend dress is comfortable and stylish enough to wear all day — both on and off the court.

What you’ll love: It’s 95% cotton and 5% spandex for extra comfort. The racerback style is sporty and allows a wide range of motion. It features a classic round neck and is machine washable.

What you should consider: There were some reports that the built-in bra was not as comfortable as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Dress

What you need to know: For matches in cooler weather, this tennis dress is ideal with three-quarter length sleeves and multiple pockets.

What you’ll love: It has a mock collar and zipper closure to keep you warmer on cool days. There are two front pockets and a zippered pocket in the back for extra storage. The back is pleated for off-the-court style.

What you should consider: This style is relatively loose fitting, so players wanting a snug fit should consider one size smaller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

