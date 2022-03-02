Which stainless steel sink is best?

Sinks are where you do your dishes, wash hands, prepare food or get a glass of water, so with all the use your sink gets, you want to make sure it’s durable. Stainless steel sinks are highly resistant to cracking and chipping. They’re also rust-proof, and stainless steel naturally resists stains, especially from acidic foods and beverages. Stainless steel sinks typically feature a coating of sound-deadening material on their underside to reduce noise and vibrations.

Sinks are designed in a variety of styles, finishes and shapes to suit any decor. If you’re looking for an inexpensive yet high-quality stainless steel sink, the Kraus Pax Drop-In Kitchen Sink is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a stainless steel sink

When purchasing a stainless steel sink, consider the size and depth you might need. If you enjoy cooking, it may be worth it to purchase a larger and deeper sink. Smaller sinks may be more suitable for smaller kitchens and rooms as well as areas like a bar or by the grill outside. If you’re looking for a basic sink, consider one that has a nice faucet without additional accessories.

Size

Smaller kitchens should have a sink that is big enough to wash dishes comfortably but small enough to still provide counter space. The most popular size for a kitchen sink is 30 or 31 inches; however, the standard size is between 24 and 34 inches in length. This size specifically is perfect for washing large pots and pans. Additionally, they’re great for larger families that do a lot of stovetop cooking.

Additional accessories

Some sinks come with accessories such as cutting boards, garbage disposals, bottom grids and colanders. Keep in mind, however, that these accessories will usually increase the overall cost of the sink, so consider whether the quality of these included accessories justifies the sink’s total price.

Depth

Sinks that are 8 inches deep or more are great for large dish loads. Additionally, you won’t have to worry about it overflowing with water. Kitchen sinks in general should be at least 7 inches deep. If you prefer a smaller sink, try adding a pull-out faucet or faucet with a longer neck. Anything shorter and dishes will pile up quickly.

What to look for in a quality stainless steel sink

Faucet type

It’s important to understand the different types of faucets and which best suits your needs. The most basic are pull-down faucets, which use a spray that goes directly into the sink. They’re perfect for cleaning dishes without water getting everywhere. Single-handle faucets use one lever to control warm and cool water and can take longer than a double-handle faucet to reach the desired temperature. A commercial-style faucet with a pull-down sprayer is a heavy-duty option that’s perfect for those who love to cook.

Style

Farmhouse or apron-front sinks are larger, with an exposed front that usually hangs over cabinets or sits level of a surface. For a versatile look, counter sinks are great because they increase counter space and are typically L-shaped. These sinks, however, require a drop-in or undermount installation. One of the most popular sink styles is drop-in. They feature a rim that rests on the countertop. Drop-in sinks are perfect for those looking for easy installation or removal.

Bowl type

Sinks will typically have one, two or three bowls. Single-bowl sinks are a great choice for those who often cook with large pans, pots or trays, because you can fit larger items in it. Double-bowls are perfect if you hand-wash dishes, because you can put water and soap on one side for soaking and washing, and use the other side for drying and rinsing. For larger kitchens, three bowls may be preferred. Typically, this design is two large bowls and one smaller bowl in the middle. This design allows for maximum separation between washing and soaking dishes and rinsing and drying dishes. The smaller bowl is a great place to wash silverware and other utensils.

How much you can expect to spend on a stainless steel sink

Stainless steel sinks can cost as little as $70. Drop-in sinks are priced $150-$300, while undermount sinks can be $200-$500.

Stainless steel sink FAQ

Can stainless steel sinks rust?

A. No, they don’t rust. However, orange/red rust marks are customary in a high-quality stainless steel sink. These are usually caused by steel wool cleaning pads, iron deposits in water and cast iron skillets, or tin-coated cans left in the sink. Note that rust marks are not a sign of sink deterioration, but are simply accumulations on the sink’s surface. Using a mild or metal cleanser will almost immediately get rid of these marks.

Can you use bleach to clean stainless steel sinks?

A. Bleach can damage stainless steel sinks. Avoid leaving dirty water and cleaning solution remnants on or in the sink, because they’ll dull the finish and potentially leave permanent stains.

Why should you always dry a stainless steel sink after rinsing?

A. Tap water typically contains dissolved minerals and salts. When tap water evaporates, some of the minerals still stick to the sink. Drying your sink after rinsing will help prevent water spots from forming. If your water has hard deposits, white vinegar will diminish water spots.

What’s the best stainless steel sink to buy?

Top stainless steel sink

Kraus Pax Drop-In Kitchen Sink

What you need to know: For those who are remodeling, this stainless steel sink doesn’t require a lot of time to install.

What you’ll love: It features a grate and chic pull-down faucet, making it easy to clean dishes or the sink. Made with high-quality 16-gauge T304 stainless steel, this sink is extremely durable and dent-resistant.

What you should consider: Some buyers said the sink they received was damaged in shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stainless steel sink for the money

Glacier Bay All-in-One Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Workstation

What you need to know: Thanks to its versatile workstation, this stainless steel sink is perfect for those who love to cook.

What you’ll love: It’s equipped with a roll mat, stainless steel colander, bamboo cutting board, bottom grid and towel, which make the extra-large bowl area easy to use. This sink has a heavy-duty sound guard undercoating and thick rubber padding.

What you should consider: Its price is on the high side, but its quality is long-lasting.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Kraus Double Bowl Kitchen Sink

What you need to know: This long-lasting stainless steel sink is perfect for those on a budget.

What you’ll love: The double-bowl design is eye-catching and makes it easy to sort dishes when cleaning. Scratch- and stain-resistant, the heavy duty T 304 stainless steel is nonporous, ensuring durability.

What you should consider: Sizing may not be accurate if the area isn’t measured correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

AKDY All-in-One Matte Black Finished Stainless Steel Farmhouse Apron Mount Kitchen Sink with Pull-down Faucet

What you need to know: This sink comes in a sleek matte black finish.

What you’ll love: The faucet has three modes: stream, spray and pause. Additional accessories include a colander, drying rack, drain strainer, cutting board and mounting hardware.

What you should consider: It’s expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tessa Schaal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.