Which milkshake maker is best?

Millions of milkshakes are sold every year and are an important staple of many restaurant menus. But whipping up a milkshake at home can be even better.

Milkshake makers have been on the market for decades and provide a convenient way to make these delicious treats in your own home. There are many different styles and designs of milkshake makers for just about every budget. For its large mixing cup and trusted brand, the top recommendation is the Hamilton Beach DrinkMaster Classic.

What to know before you buy a milkshake maker

Know your serving size

Each milkshake maker has a given mixing cup size. Some are single serving, while others have cups that are nearly a quart. Look for the machine and cup size that is likely to fit your typical serving needs.

Know the difference between milkshake makers and blenders

While both milkshake makers and blenders can effectively combine milkshake ingredients, there are several key differences. Milkshake makers use a spindle and aeration disc to specifically blend dairy ingredients for a creamy result. Blenders use blades that are intended for crushing ice and pureeing different foods, so they struggle to deliver the same thickness. Blenders also have more powerful motors, which aren’t really needed for making milkshakes.

Know your decorating motif

Many milkshake makers have a retro design that hearkens back to the soda-shop days. They also come in many bold colors that will generate conversation. Check the colors with your kitchen decor to make sure the machine complements your motif. There are some milkshake makers with basic designs that are in traditional colors and styles.

What to look for in a quality milkshake maker

Material

The material used for the milkshake maker is not nearly as important as the attachments. Look for components that are made from stainless steel. They will be durable, easily cleaned and keep your drink colder.

Two-speed mixing

Milkshake makers with two speeds — typically for blending and mixing — make the best milkshakes. You can alternate between the speeds as you blend dairy products and then later add in candy or other mixers. The two speeds allow for a thicker texture.

Weighted base

The milkshake maker base is a critical component. Heavier bases hold the machine in place and prevent spills. Some bases have feet attached for extra support. If the milkshake maker seems like it is easy to move around on your counter or table, you probably should look for one that is heavier.

Extra cups

If your milkshake maker will be getting a regular workout, you may want to look for models that include an extra mixing cup. You can purchase additional mixing cups separately too.

How much you can expect to spend on a milkshake maker

Basic milkshake makers that have a one-cup capacity run between $30-$50. Those costing $50-$100 have stainless steel finishes and more powerful motors. Machines with larger capacities cost over $100.

Milkshake maker FAQ

Can a milkshake maker be used for other things?

A. Many milkshake makers have the capacity to blend smoothies. They also can be used to scramble eggs or mix pancake batter. Some people also find that milkshake makers are ideal for making mixed drinks since they are smaller and quieter than most blenders. Remember that milkshake makers are not intended to crush ice, so if your drink requires ice, a blender is the better option.

How do I keep the milkshake maker from jamming?

A. Filling the container with too many ingredients can jam the milkshake maker. It is also recommended to add extras like peanut butter or chocolate pieces after you have combined all the other ingredients. Wet ingredients should always be added first.

How often should I clean my milkshake maker?

A. You should clean your milkshake maker after each use. Since you will be using dairy products, they can spoil quickly. Follow the manufacturer’s care instructions for properly cleaning the unit and its attachments.

What’s the best milkshake maker to buy?

Top milkshake maker

Hamilton Beach DrinkMaster Classic

What you need to know: A throwback to being in a 1950s soda shop, this milkshake maker is from a trusted brand and looks great in every kitchen.

What you’ll love: This milkshake maker features a 28-ounce cup for all sizes of drinks. It has two speeds for mixing and blending. A tilt-back top allows for easy addition of ingredients and access for cleaning. The detachable spindle is dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: There were some reports that the 70-watt motor was not powerful enough for thicker shakes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top milkshake maker for the money

Nostalgia Coca-Cola Two-Speed Milkshake Maker

What you need to know: This milkshake maker is not only powerful but it is fun and can be used by the whole family.

What you’ll love: Featuring a 100-watt motor and two-speed mixer, this milkshake maker can blend any thickness of shake. A 16-ounce stainless steel cup and mixing rod are very durable and easily cleaned. This is a great collectors’ item.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have all the major features of other competitive milkshake makers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Brentwood Classic Milkshake Maker

What you need to know: This compact milkshake maker is great for smaller kitchens and still produces delicious shakes in minutes.

What you’ll love: Featuring a 100-watt motor, this milkshake maker is powerful for its size. It has a 15-ounce cup and boasts a stainless steel spindle for extra food safety. It comes in several retro colors reminiscent of old-time ice cream parlors.

What you should consider: Even with the height adjuster, this model can be a bit small for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

