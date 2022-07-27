A good-quality mousepad is essential for your mouse. It prevents debris from entering the sensor, and the plastic skates glide better.

Which Glorious mouse is best?

When browsing online, looking for computer or gaming accessories, you will undoubtedly see the largest brands first. But that’s not always what you are looking for, and the prices might be outside your budget.

That frustration in finding a good-quality mouse or wireless keyboard without having to mortgage your house is the foundation for Glorious Gaming. The company started in 2014 after its founder realized there was a market for “better gaming products, sold for reasonable prices.”

From a budget of $1,000 and an accessory dream, Dallas-based Glorious Gaming today develops its own mice, keyboards and accessories and mousepads. And the Glorious Gaming Model D Gaming Mouse is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a Glorious mouse

There are three different models

Instead of pushing out many models, Glorious focuses on only three, with two options for each.

Model O is lightweight, made for ambidextrous gamers, and wired or wireless. The regular Model O is for medium to large hands, while the Model O- (minus) is for medium to small hands.

is lightweight, made for ambidextrous gamers, and wired or wireless. The regular Model O is for medium to large hands, while the Model O- (minus) is for medium to small hands. Model I only comes as a wired mouse, with two customizable thumb buttons and nine programmable buttons.

only comes as a wired mouse, with two customizable thumb buttons and nine programmable buttons. Model D (wired or wireless) is a lightweight mouse with a comfortable grip and RGB lighting.

Wired vs. wireless

The connection method of your mouse is a matter of preference, but most gamers go for the wired variety. There is a firm belief that wired is superior to its wireless sibling, but wireless technology has grown in leaps and bounds to smooth out problems from the past.

Two of the three Glorious mouse models are available in both wired and wireless versions. The cable-free mice connect to your computer or gaming console through a 2.4-gigahertz receiver, dramatically reducing input lag. Glorious says that the Model O has the lowest wireless latency of any mouse in its class.

RGB lighting

There is no way to get around RGB lighting in computer components. The bright, customizable effects are found in anything from central processing unit fans and memory modules to keyboards, headphones and mice. All Glorious mice have RGB lighting, but it’s not as intrusive or blinding as other manufacturers’. It’s relatively subdued, and instead of making it a focal point, it serves only as a color trim for added personality.

What to look for in a quality Glorious mouse

Battery life

It’s not a concern for wired mouse users, but battery life is an essential aspect of a wireless gadget. A good-quality wireless mouse should be able to last a few hours (if not days) before requiring a power boost. The two wireless models from Glorious have a battery life of about 70 hours, but the best part is that you can still use the mice while charging through a USB cable.

Multiple buttons

You are only as good as your equipment, so you must have a selection of buttons. A good-quality mouse has at least some extra buttons on the side in addition to the two on top and the scroll wheel’s click action. But what if you want to customize the button layout? Well, Glorious has a solution for that, too. The Model I has two magnetic buttons you can swap out for different shapes.

Accessories

There aren’t many computer-peripheral companies that provide aftermarket parts for their mice. But if you have a Glorious mouse, there are several additions you can make to your gaming arsenal. For example, if you require a smoother glide, or your skates — the pads on the mouse’s bottom that let it glide — are a bit worn down, there are replacement skates for all models.

Also, some gamers struggle with mouse drag from a wired mouses’s cable. A small cradle lifts the wire from the desk, giving the wired mouse a wireless feeling.

How much you can expect to spend on a Glorious mouse

This depends on the mouse’s connectivity and if it’s available in a bundle pack. Most Glorious wireless mice cost $70-$80, while wired mice cost $40-$50. Bundle deals include a mouse and a bungee or extra skates for $50–$60.

Glorious mouse FAQ

Do you get weights for Glorious mice?

A. No, there aren’t weights for any model, but there are additional skates or grip tape you can apply.

How is the RGB lighting controlled?

A. It is possible with several models to control the dots per inch and RGB lighting directly on the mouse. However, if you want to delve into further customization options, there is free downloadable software from Glorious.

What’s the best Glorious mouse to buy?

Top Glorious mouse

Glorious Gaming Model D Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: This lightweight mouse has a honeycomb design that lets more RGB lighting through, and you can see the internal components.

What you’ll love: The Model D is the perfect size for large to medium hands and is built for speed, control and comfort. It has a maximum DPI of 12,000, mechanical switches in the buttons, and uses the ultra-flexible Ascended USB cable.

What you should consider: Weighing 2.4 ounces, the mouse might be too light for some gamers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Glorious mouse for the money

Glorious Model O RGB Lightweight Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: This mouse has customizable six-step DPI control, and the button spacing is for ambidextrous users.

What you’ll love: It has smooth skates for an easier glide, RGB lighting effects and six buttons with support for macro programming.

What you should consider: Some users said the hexagon body design could sometimes feel awkward.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Glorious Model O- and Mouse Bungee Bundle

What you need to know: This bundle includes the Model O- and the mouse bungee to keep your cable from twisting and eliminate cable drag.

What you’ll love: The Model O- is the lightest esports mouse, weighing just over 2 ounces. It has RGB lighting effects and customizable buttons. The Mouse Bungee is the perfect accessory for better cable management and is compatible with all wired mice. It has a spring-loaded arm to adjust the height and rubber grips for different cable thicknesses.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said that the Mouse Bungee moves if there isn’t enough slack when you pull on the cable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.