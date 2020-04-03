Restaurants Open in Centre County

Restaurants Open for Business

Below is an alphabetized list of restaurants open for business in Central Pennsylvania. You can narrow your search by clicking on a County Name listed below:

Bedford | Blair | Cambria | Cameron | Centre | Clearfield | Elk | Huntingdon | Jefferson | Somerset

Don’t see your restaurant listed? You can submit it HERE.

Click on the Restaurant Name to visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

RestaurantCountyPhoneOffering
Brazilian MunchiesCentre(814) 574-2115Delivery
Brothers PizzaCentre(814) 342-6930Take out, Delivery
Gigi’s Southern TableCentre(814) 861-3463Take out
Mercato Mio Italian MarketCentre(814) 272-1221Take out

