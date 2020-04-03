Restaurants Open in Centre County

Restaurants Open for Business
Below is an alphabetized list of restaurants open for business in Central Pennsylvania. You can narrow your search by clicking on a County Name listed below:
Bedford | Blair | Cambria | Cameron | Centre | Clearfield | Elk | Huntingdon | Jefferson | Somerset
Click on the Restaurant Name to visit their website or Facebook page for more information.
|Restaurant
|County
|Phone
|Offering
|Brazilian Munchies
|Centre
|(814) 574-2115
|Delivery
|Brothers Pizza
|Centre
|(814) 342-6930
|Take out, Delivery
|Gigi’s Southern Table
|Centre
|(814) 861-3463
|Take out
|Mercato Mio Italian Market
|Centre
|(814) 272-1221
|Take out