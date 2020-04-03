Restaurants Open in Blair County

Restaurants Open for Business
Below is an alphabetized list of restaurants open for business in Central Pennsylvania. You can narrow your search by clicking on a County Name listed below:
Bedford | Blair | Cambria | Cameron | Centre | Clearfield | Elk | Huntingdon | Jefferson | Somerset
Click on the Restaurant Name to visit their website or Facebook page for more information.
Don’t see your restaurant listed? You can submit it HERE.
|Restaurant
|County
|Phone
|Offering
|12Eleven Catering
|Blair
|(814) 931-8454
|Take out, Delivery
|Blue Knob Clubhouse Bar & Grille
|Blair
|(814) 239-1024
|Take out
|Jimmy Johns Altoona
|Blair
|(814) 201-2261
|Take out
|McGarvey’s Bar & Grill
|Blair
|(814) 943-9907
|Take out
|Michael’s Pizzeria
|Blair
|(814) 941-2272
|Take out, Delivery
|Pal-Mino’s Pizza
|Blair
|(814) 942-1562
|Take out, Delivery
|Spruce Creek Tavern
|Blair
|(814) 632-3287
|Take out
|Steve-O’s Pizza
|Blair
|(814) 696-3777
|Take out
|The Athenian Cafe
|Blair
|(814) 949-0991
|Take out
|The Bavarian Cafe
|Blair
|(814) 944-5200
|Take out
|The Knickerbocker Tavern
|Blair
|(814) 942-0770
|Take out
|The New UVA Something Special
|Blair
|(814) 943-9659
|Take out
|Wilt’s Pastry Box and Subs
|Blair
|(814) 330-4434
|Take out