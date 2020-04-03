Restaurants Open in Blair County

Restaurants Open for Business

Below is an alphabetized list of restaurants open for business in Central Pennsylvania. You can narrow your search by clicking on a County Name listed below:

Bedford | Blair | Cambria | Cameron | Centre | Clearfield | Elk | Huntingdon | Jefferson | Somerset

Click on the Restaurant Name to visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

Don’t see your restaurant listed? You can submit it HERE.

RestaurantCountyPhoneOffering
12Eleven CateringBlair(814) 931-8454Take out, Delivery
Blue Knob Clubhouse Bar & GrilleBlair(814) 239-1024Take out
Jimmy Johns AltoonaBlair(814) 201-2261Take out
McGarvey’s Bar & GrillBlair(814) 943-9907Take out
Michael’s PizzeriaBlair(814) 941-2272Take out, Delivery
Pal-Mino’s PizzaBlair(814) 942-1562Take out, Delivery
Spruce Creek TavernBlair(814) 632-3287Take out
Steve-O’s PizzaBlair(814) 696-3777Take out
The Athenian CafeBlair(814) 949-0991Take out
The Bavarian CafeBlair(814) 944-5200Take out
The Knickerbocker TavernBlair(814) 942-0770Take out
The New UVA Something SpecialBlair(814) 943-9659Take out
Wilt’s Pastry Box and SubsBlair(814) 330-4434Take out

