World Trade Center Memorial

(WTAJ/CNN) — A solemn memorial at the site of Ground Zero today in New York as well.

Hundreds gathered to hear the names of the nearly 3,000 victims read by friends and family.

Some chose to share a little more — bringing their memory to life.

“And my dad, Steven Francis Schlag. Thank you for giving us the mountains. We feel a lot closer to you on top of them. It’s 88 and sunny, I love you,” said the daughter of Steven Francis Schlag

“And my cool mom, Maureen Lyons Olson, who was at Woodstock 50 years ago this summer. You always said you were born cool, and you’re still cool. We love you,” said the son of Maureen Lyons Olson.