Watch: 9/11 commemoration at Jaffa Shrine in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A community event – rooted in faith, patriotism, and civic pride – is being held at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona to honor the lives lost and the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001.

Among the highlights will be a Walk of Honor, recognizing local police officers, firefighters, medical workers, military members, and religious leaders.

“We are especially proud to acknowledge the bravery and support of those individuals,” said Tony DeGol, a member of the 9/11 anniversary committee. “They are everyday heroes who make our community safer and stronger, and it is our privilege to salute them.”

The featured speaker will be Jim O’Bryon, a national defense and security consultant who held a senior position at the Pentagon at the time of the 9/11 attacks and survived the assault on the building.

Jim Worthing and Kera O’Bryon will be among the featured vocalists. Worthing is a singer/songwriter from Nashville; O’Bryon, originally of Bel Air, Maryland, is a singer, actress, and voice-over artist who began performing with her family at the age of three.

Also featured at the event will be the Altoona Youth Orchestra, the Altoona Community Band, and the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus.

“Besides the powerful presentations and beautiful music, this event allows Central Pennsylvanians to come together to remember the lives lost on that fateful day, to recognize the sacrifices made since then, and to celebrate our pride in America,” DeGol added.