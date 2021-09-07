VP Harris, former President Bush to attend Flight 93 observance

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George W. Bush will attend the 20th annual observance at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville.

Governor Tom Wolf and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will also give remarks at the observance, along with Captain David Kurtz, Commanding Officer, USS Somerset and Gordon Felt, brother of passenger Edward Porter Felt.

President Joe Biden will be visiting all three 9/11 memorial sites on Sept. 11: the Flight 93 Memorial, the Pentagon and Ground Zero in New York City.

The observance starts at 9:45 a.m. and will be limited in-person to family members and invited guests. It will be livestreamed on the park’s Facebook page. The names of the passengers and crew members will be read with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance at 10:03 a.m. The grounds will reopen to the public after the ceremony.

Music will be provided by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.

Masks are required in all Flight 93 National Memorial Building, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must also be worn in outdoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained, according to the National Park Service.

There are other programs open to the public throughout the week:

On September 9, 10 and 12, the “Witness to History” speaker series will bring together military and civilian air response officials, creators of the memorial, and first responders to Flight 93 to recount their experiences. The full schedule of speakers and times is available on the Flight 93 National Memorial website.

On Friday, Sept. 10 the Luminaria Ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. Forty candle lanterns will be placed at the Wall of Names, serving as a moving tribute to the passengers and crew members of Flight 93. The luminaria, hosted by the Friends of Flight 93, will be open to the public and feature music by the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.

The memorial will close after the Luminaria Ceremony on Friday evening and reopen to the public on Saturday, Sept. 11, following the morning ceremony. At 3 p.m. on Saturday, the public is invited to attend an hour-long Memorial Tribute Concert performed by the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra at the Memorial Plaza.

The Visitor Center will remain open until 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 11. In accordance with US Public Health Service guidance, during peak hours the Visitor Center may delay entry to limit crowding and promote physical distancing.