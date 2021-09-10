Visitors reflect on the Flight 93 National Memorial

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — About 1,000 people from around the world visit the Flight 93 National Memorial each day, according to park rangers. Many say they feel called to pay their respects to the heroes aboard Flight 93.

Justo Trujillo, a retired firefighter, arrived at the memorial on Thursday, September 9, on a group motorcycle trip from Las Vegas. He said many of the riders carried names of those lost on 9/11 on their vests.

“It means a lot to us to be able to come back and pay our respects, and the biggest thing is to show our families that we still remember,” said Trujillo. “The sacrifices of the people that were here, weren’t lost.”

Trujillo said he and so many others may never find closure from what happened on September 11, but the memorial gave him a sense of peace.

On September 10 at 7:30, family, guests, and friends of Flight 93 will take part in a Luminaria Ceremony. They’ll carry candlelit lanterns to be placed along the wall of names.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this event.