Vice President Pence speaks at Flight 93 National Memorial

SHANKSVILLE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Vice President Mike Pence was one of a few guest speakers at the 9/11 Observance.

“Today all across this country Americans will pause to reflect remember and never forget the events of this day 18 years ago,” said Pence.

18 years ago, 40 passengers and crew members banded together to overtake a hijacked plane from terrorists.

“The heroes aboard were the first of a new generation of Americans to rise up as citizen soldiers in what would come to be known as the global war on terror.”

He says their actions are eternal.

“The American people will never forget or ever fail to be inspired by the courage of the men and women of Flight 93.”

Pence says we can’t just remember, but we must also stand our ground.

“We honor them by resolving here and now that we will do as they did. Each of us in all of our varied roles to prevent such evil from ever shores again.”

The ground on which Flight 93 crashed is ground that is sacred.

“Here where common field one day, became a field of honor forever.”

His message to the American people is simple, never forget their brave acts.

“Never fail to honor the memory of those who were lost here, in New York City and in Washington D.C. We will tell their story and we will honor their memory always.”