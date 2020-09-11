Remembrance ceremony honors Flight 93 heroes

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The somber tone of the bells rang out Friday morning as the names of each aboard Flight 93 were read aloud beginning at the moment the flight was brought down.

The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 first hit New York and then the Pentagon. However the 4th plane, never reached it’s target. Remembrance ceremonies throughout the morning not only honored the 2,977 lives lost on that day but have reflected on the heroism of each American from the first responders to the 40 brave passengers and crew members aboard Flight 93.

The ceremony in Shanksville, though shortened this year, serves as a reminder of the courage those 40 Americans showed and their actions that saved countless others. President Trump speaking to the families of Flight 93, offered words of comfort and assured them their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

When terrorists raced to destroy the seat of our democracy, the 40 of flight 93 did the most American of things. They took a vote, and then they acted. Together they charged the cockpit, they confronted the pure evil, and in their last act on this earth, they saved our capitol. In this Pennsylvania field the 40 intrepid soles of Flight 93, died as true heroes. Their momentous deeds will outlive us all. President Donald Trump



Normally this ceremony brings out hundreds of people wanting to pay their respects to those 40-brave men and women who made sure terrorists never made it to our nation’s capital. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was held privately but that didn’t stop people from coming out to the memorial site.

People from all over traveled to Shanksville and lined the streets outside the entrance of the Flight 93 National Memorial waiting for the chance to go in and pay their respects.

Darrell Isacc commander of a VFW ost in Dayton, Ohio along with other members drove 6 hours to visit the memorial. He says he’s been to Shanksville several times and wants everyone he knows to experience the site so we never forget the heroes of Flight 93.

When we are all standing around in that field and thinking about that moment that it’s as tragic as it was we forget ourselves and become one with each other. Darrell Isacc, Commander, VFW POST 9936 in Dayton, Ohio



When we saw this happen to our nation 19 years ago, we saw communities small and large come together and became united as one. We not only honor the heroes of Flight 93, but also the heroes at the Pentagon and in New York City.

Certainly a day America will never forget.