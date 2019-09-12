Remembrance Ceremony at the Pentagon

(WTAJ/CNN) — While the Vice President spoke to family members and visitors here, President Trump spoke about the 18th anniversary to a crowd in Arlington.

The President emphasized that although the scars remain deep for many Americans that day also showed our nation’s strength.

“Today, and every day, we pledge to honor our history, to treasure our liberty, to uplift our communities, to live up to our values, to prove worthy of our heroes and above all stronger than ever, to never, ever forget,” said President Donald Trump.

“We now, and will forever be one American family, united by patriotism, bound by destiny and sustained by the faith of almighty god,” said President Donald Trump.