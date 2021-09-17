Remembering 9/11: 24-mile Tour de Trail bike ride takes place this weekend

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the National Memorial Trail will host its third annual bike ride through the Laurel Highlands region, including a loop through the grounds of the Flight 93 National Memorial.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 24-mile bike ride, also known as Tour de Trail, goes from Berlin to the Flight 93 National Memorial and back, according to the National Memorial Trail website.

Upon registration, which can be done online, participants will receive an official 2021 Tour de Trail t-shirt to wear during the ride. All proceeds will support creating and maintaining a 1,300 mile, multi-use trail connecting the three locations impacted by 9/11.

Those unable to attend are encouraged to walk, hike, or bike 20 miles, 20 minutes, 20 steps or with 20 friends to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

For more information, such as the course map, head to the 9/11 trail website.