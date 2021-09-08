Never Forget: Here’s how to watch 20th-anniversary ceremony of Sept. 11, Flight 93

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The nation will mark 20 years since September 11, 2001, a tragic day in American history after terrorists attacked New York City, the Pentagon, and even Shanksville, Pennsylvania, claiming thousands of lives.

This year, only invited guests will be allowed in the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County, Pa. This includes roadways surrounding the park and State Routes around the area.

There’s still a way to watch, live, right here with WTAJ. Bookmark this page as we’ll be streaming live from the Flight 93 Memorial Saturday morning, 9/11. We’ll also be live-streaming a 9/11 ceremony live from the Jaffa Mosque in Altoona at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

As for the Flight 93 memorial, the park will open to the public at 4 p.m. for anyone wishing to pay their respects.

On Sept. 9, 10 and 12, a “Witness to History” speaker series will involve military and civilian air response officials, creators of the memorial and first responders as they recount their experiences on September 11, 2001.

On Sept. 10, there will be a Luminaria Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. At the ceremony, 40 candle lanterns will be placed at the Wall of Names to serve as a moving tribute to the passengers and crew members of Flight 93. It will also feature live music from the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.

On Sept. 11, the memorial site will open after 3 p.m. to the public for an hour-long Memorial Tribute Concert performance by the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra at the Memorial Plaza.

For more information on these programs, head to the Flight 93 National Memorial website.