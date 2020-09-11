Flight 93 National Memorial Ceremony

Please check back later for a replay of 9/11 ceremonies brought to you by NewsNation

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Flight 93 National Memorial has partnered with EarthCam to livestream the ceremony on Friday, September 11, 2020 in honor of the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93, which was attended by President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt and other dignitaries.

The event was at 9:45 a.m.

In effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the observance was be closed to the public.

Flight 93 National Memorial will reopen Friday, September 11, following the ceremony.