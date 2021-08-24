Former Cambria County Coroner, chief deputy recalls efforts during 9/11

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – James Zangaglia took on the role of chief deputy coroner for Cambria County in 1989. Now, 32 years later, Zangaglia is retired and holds a lifetime of memories from working with the coroner’s office.

The most notable memory, however, was helping at the Flight 93 impact site for 11 days after the September 11th attack.

Even though he had been in his position for a decade at the time, Zangaglia said he’s never witnessed anything like the scene of the Flight 93 crash site.

“The scene was like being on a moon. And there was smoke and debris everywhere, and the stench of aviation fuel.” -James Zangaglia, chief deputy coroner, Cambria County

For 11 days, Zangaglia spent dawn until dusk working on the site. Despite the hardship he faced, he said walking away from the location wasn’t easy when it was time for him to return to his regular duties.

Working under the orders of Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller at the time, Zangaglia was tasked with bagging and tagging human remains to the state police.

“I really didn’t want to leave. Don’t ask me why because I was sunburned and tired and beat. But just the emotions, the feelings…” Zangaglia recalled.

Zangaglia kept a diary while he worked on the site, writing down the emotions, memories and interactions he had with others during those 11 days. One of the most impactful moments for him was an exchange he had with a Flight 93 passenger’s family member.

“While we had taken the caskets out to the site, we were coming back and the one family member, grabbed my hand and said ‘thank you.’ That did it.” -James Zangaglia, chief deputy coroner, Cambria County

Now, as the 20th anniversary of September 11th approaches, Zangaglia hopes future generations take the time to visit the Flight 93 memorial to be educated on this crucial piece of American history.