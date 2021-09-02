Flight 93 Ceremony closed to the public

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Flight 93 Ceremony will be closed to the public on Sept. 11.

Only invited guests will be allowed in the park, according to Pennsylvania State Police. This includes roadways surrounding the park and State Route 30. Nobody will be allowed to be parked along these roadways.

State police ask the public to avoid driving in these areas and suggest taking alternate routes.

The park will open to the public at 4 p.m. for anyone wishing to pay their respects, according to state police.