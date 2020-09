SOMERSET TWP, Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of people gathered on Tuesday evening in Somerset to honor and remember those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

The group placed 2,977 flags on a hill near the Somerset exit.

Veterans, medical workers, and area boy scouts were in attendance along with other local organizations.

The flags are planted on the hill near the Somerset Comfort Inn for anyone looking to stop and pay their respects.