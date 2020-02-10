Remarkable Women Finalists

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, WTAJ wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

WTAJ will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Each week, Starting February 11, we will reveal one of the four finalists, leading up to when we will announce the winner.