Italian-style meats linked to salmonella outbreak

(WTAJ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating two salmonella outbreaks liked to Italian-style meats.

Those infected in both outbreaks report eating salami, prosciutto and other meats commonly found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments before getting sick, according to the CDC. Investigators are working to identify specific products and to determine if the two outbreaks are linked to the same food source.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page.

A list of states where the Italian-meats outbreak has been spotted is below: