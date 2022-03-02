(WTAJ) — Fitbit has issued a voluntary recall on nearly a million ionic smartwatches, saying there’s a potential burn hazard from wearing the device.

The recall is only for the ionic model of the smartwatches, but Fitbit said they’ve sold about a million just in the United States.

Fitbit said they received at least 115 reports in the U.S. of the battery in the watch overheating with numerous reports of burn injuries including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

What Fitbit Ionic smartwatches are recalled?

Model Color Ionic FB503CPBU Slate Blue/Burnt Orange Ionic FB503GYBK Charcoal/Smoke Gray Ionic FB503WTGY Blue Gray/Silver Gray Ionic FB503WTNV Adidas edition, Ink Blue & Ice Gray/Silver Gray

The Fitbit Ionic smartwatch has been sold at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Kohl’s, Best Buy, and more as well as online with Amazon and a multitude of other sites from Sept. 2017 to Dec. 2021. Prices for the watch ranged from $200 to $330.

What to do if you own a Fitbit Ionic:

Fitbit said in their recall that you should stop using the Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit by clicking here to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, Fitbit will issue a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices, according to their recall page online.