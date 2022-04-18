(WTAJ) — Dollar Tree has recalled over one million hot glue guns after reports of a malfunction when plugged in, noting consumers should immediately stop using it.

The recall involves Crafter’s Square Glue Guns, which are said to dispense hot glue when plugged into an outlet and the trigger is depressed, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. This poses fire and burn hazards.

Doller Tree’s Crafter’s Square Glue Guns (via Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Location of model number for recalled Crafter’s Square Glue Gun (via Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The glue gun should be unplugged immediately and returned to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund. Online purchasers will be contacted directly with further instructions.

There were seven reports of the electrical malfunction, including four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.