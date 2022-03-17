WTAJ — A recall has been issued on DigitDots Magnetic Balls after four kids required surgery after ingesting them.

HD Premier issued the recall of 119,620 DigitDots Magnetic Balls, a children’s toy, after the high-powered 3 and 5mm magnets were swallowed and caused hazardous health complications.

After the magnets were ingested, they could attract to each other or another metal object, which could become lodged in the digestive system. This could result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death. Currently, HD Premier is aware of four children who have ingested the DigitDots and had to have the magnets surgically removed.







Additionally, the Consumer Product Saftey Commission (CPSC) is aware of other reports of children and teenagers who ingested other companies’ magnets, which required surgeries and resulted in two deaths.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

If you or someone you know owns the magnets, take them away from children and contact HD Premier to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled product. Customers will receive a refund after HD Premier received the product. The product was available for purchase online from March 2019 through Jan. 2022 and cost between $20 and $30.