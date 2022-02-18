Deodorants recalled over cancer-causing chemical

SEATTLE, Wash. (WTAJ) — Brands of aerosol deodorant/antiperspirant are being recalled due to a chemical that’s considered a carcinogen.

Brut and Sure have issued the voluntary recall and alerted the FDA. There are 5 different products with expiration dates on or before August 2023. The company said there’s a presence of benzene, a known carcinogen.

“While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can,” the company stated.

No reports of injuries or issues related to this recall have been reported as of this writing. This voluntary recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution, according to the company.

For more information and to request a refund you can check out the company’s official 2022 recall website by clicking here.