Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Pa Outdoors
Vaccinate Central Pa.
BestReviews
Washington D.C. Bureau
World News
Entertainment News
Lottery
Daily Newsletters
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Geisinger requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all employees by October
Top Stories
Feds report most rental assistance has still not gone out
Wolf asks Legislature for law mandating masks in classrooms
‘Our Shared Stories:’ Penn State Altoona to commemorate 9/11 anniversary
9 women now serving as governors in US, tying a record
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Sportsbeat Preview | Westmont Hilltop Hilltoppers
Video
Top Stories
Sportsbeat Preview | North Star Cougars
Video
Big Ten updates policy for games canceled due to COVID-19
Video
Big Ten joins ACC, PAC-12 in historic alliance
Video
Sportsbeat Preview | Berlin High School
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
Veterans Voices
Destination Pennsylvania
Making it Matter
Studio 814
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Meet Blaise Ryndes, the bubble master who’s performing at the Mishler Theater
Video
Top Stories
The Magic of Reading: Meet Local Authors at Lakemont Park
Video
Top Stories
One of the sweetest ways to say thank you! Cookies from Rachel Bites Bakery
Video
Bring joy to kids in hospitals near you through The Jared Box Project
Video
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kickoff event at Lakemont Park
Video
Gearing up for National Rum Day with Fine Wine & Good Spirits
Video
Community
Clearfield Moose Snakefest Music Festival Ticket Giveaway
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Homes
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Newsfeed Now
Search
Search
Search
Recalls
Italian-style meats linked to salmonella outbreak
Video
Crossbow nocks sold at Dick’s, Cabela’s, Bass Pro, recalled after serious injuries reported
Video
Thousands of packages of frozen dog food sold at PetSmart recalled
Video
Walmart cookie cakes being recalled for allergy concerns
Video
Hostess recalling some hamburger, hot dog buns over possible contamination
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
More Recalls Headlines
Frozen shrimp products recalled after Salmonella outbreak
Video
Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel
Panera at-home chicken tortilla soup recalled after complaints of glove pieces
Video
Nearly 60,000lbs of frozen, raw stuffed chicken recalled for Salmonella
Video
Various baby formula brands recalled for not meeting FDA standards
2 million dehumidifiers sold at Walmart, Lowe’s recalled for possibly catching fire
Video
Dollar General folding chairs recalled after reports of amputated fingers
Video
Generator models recalled for finger amputation, crushing hazards
Various dog food brands recalled over substance that could harm your pet
Video
McCormick recalls seasoning products over salmonella threat
Video
Trending Stories
Police: Cambria County man breaks into home, claims it’s a government building
3,000 bags of heroin, other drugs found in Altoona home, police say
Video
Altoona man leads police on high-speed chase in stolen car
Video
Police: Second gunman charged in Altoona shooting incident
Video
Police: Altoona man steals weapons to ‘stockpile for terrorist attack’, punches officer
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!