JustJak’s Pet Market retails independent, locally, regionally, and nationally sourced, manufactured, and produced USA only pet (Cat & Dog) foods, treats, aromatherapeutic, health, wellness, safety, and accessories and more. Almost all of our product lines are family owned and operated, significantly involved in animal welfare philanthropy, and advance the ideals, vision, and mission of JustJak’s Wags-n-Whiskers and for all pets:

Happiness, Health, Safety, & Wellness

Almost all of our items are not available in Commercial Pet Industry Retail establishments, and Grocery Stores. We prioritize partnerships with local artisans, individuals, and organizations to the fullest extent possible to offer products our customers want, desire, and/or need. Customer service, education, and happiness are our #1 priority for pets (& humans)!

All Sales support local animal welfare organizations and rescue organizations! #GivingLocal