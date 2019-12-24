Keep Our Roads Safe This Holiday Season

December 26-31 is one of the deadliest auto-fatality weeks of the year. In 2017, 10,497 people died in the U.S. in alcohol-impaired crashes, up 1.7% from 10,265 in 2016, according to NHTSA’s National Center for Statistics and Analysis. The 10,497 alcohol-impaired fatalities in 2017 accounted for about 28% of all US traffic-related fatalities.

About Project Roadblock

Project Roadblock is a multiplatform drunk driving prevention campaign sponsored by TVB, NHTSA, and the Ad Council – and exclusive to local broadcast television stations. Every local broadcast TV station is encouraged to join, and you don’t have to be a TVB member to participate. Going strong into its 16th year, Project Roadblock continues to demonstrate the power of local broadcast television to influence, persuade and affect social behavior, as well as TV broadcasters’ commitment to the safety of their communities.