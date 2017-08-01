Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Illegal or just immoral? Film explores texting suicide case
Top Stories
Police seek person who fired gun at fireworks show
UPDATE: Police arrest armed robbery suspect
Two dead, two injured after crash in Huntingdon County
Carmen Electra and others sue Las Vegas clubs for using images in ads
Weather
Closings and Delays
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
Chris Owen stops by State College, Spikes fall to Doubledays
Top Stories
Spikes rout Doubledays for fourth win in five tries
Top Stories
Team KSAC wins Frank Varischetti All-Star game
5th Annual Community for Kids Golf Tournament
Curve fall to Rumble Ponies 7-5
Penn State Basketball performs “Random Acts of Climbness”
WTAJ Plus
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Central PA Live
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
“J4 Week” at Martinsburg Memorial Park
Top Stories
Biscuits and Gravy!
Top Stories
Trending: Airport Pickup Lines
Trending: “Megetables” at Arby’s
“From Nashville: Songs and Stories”
Cabinet Door Painting D.I.Y
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
The Great American Flag Salute
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Pet Patrol
Pet Patrol Lexie
Pet Patrol Buddy
Pet Patrol – BoBo
Pet Patrol – Amos
Pet Patrol – Whiskers
More Pet Patrol Headlines
Pet Patrol – Doni Sue
Meet Daisy, French Fry and Sheva
Pet Patrol – Sam
Pet Patrol – Bella
Pet Patrol – Trixie
Pet Patrol – Lundyn
Meet Ginger, Muffin & Bowie
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
2019 WTAJ Golf Card ON SALE!
Interactive Quizzes
Dad A Day Driven By Jennerstown Speedway
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!