Perry’s Properties – September 27, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Reading; (610) 440-4336 

Circuit Mortgage: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

4810 Charles Place, Altoona – Listed by Leonard Fiore 814-330-2574
Listing price: $330,000
Details: Location, location; this two and a half story colonial house sits on a double lot in the desired highland park area of Altoona. This home features a master suite with a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet, a bonus suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom, two other bedrooms, two staircases that lead you to the second floor, a large finished basement, and a renovated kitchen with high-end finishes. Don’t forget to check out the 3D tour. Schedule your showing now

203 Justice Street, Hollidaysburg – Listed by the Jordan Conrad team 814-693-5513
New Price: $150,000
Details: This is an updated brick ranch home in Hollidaysburg on 1.47 acres! The home has hardwood floors throughout that have just been refinished. The kitchen has a large island, new countertops, new cabinets, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. There is a formal dining room and expansive living room with a wood burner! 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath all on one level. The windows are newer and the home has a new hot water tank. There is even a 1 car garage!! A riding lawnmower is included with a full price offer.

163 Houtz Drive, East Freedom – Listed by Amy Hite 814-502-4903
Listing price: $249,900
Details: New construction! This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch is ready for you! No expense was spared when building this home. Walking into the home you have an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a beautiful custom kitchen. The dining area leads to the covered 12×16 patio that’s perfect for outdoor entertaining and grilling. The master suite has a men’s closet and a large walk-in closet. Having a private bath with shower completes the master suite. Two additional large bedrooms and a full main bath give plenty of room in this ranch. The attached 2 car garage leads into the home with a large mudroom, laundry, and a coat closet. The unfinished basement is plumbed for a full bath and has a walkout that can be easily finished.

3014 W. Chestnut Avenue, Altoona – Listed by Alexis Thompson 814-699-0212
Listing price: $89,900
Details: Electrical panel in 2019, carpet 2019, shed 2019, gas furnace in 2012, a/c unit in 2012, hot water heater in 2015, roof in 2002. Solid craftsman inspired home with three nice sized bedrooms, one bathroom, and a large finished attic recreational room and walk-in storage closet. That could be converted into a fourth bedroom. Spacious home with formal dining room, large living room with natural gas fireplace surrounded by wonderful built-in shelves. A Large carport, fenced-in yard, and shed with electric. Enjoy entertaining friends and family on the back patio.

