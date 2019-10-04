Perry’s Properties October 4, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

769 COUNTRY RIDGE ROAD, BEDFORD – Listed by Lynn Murphy

DETAILS: Close to town! This property has so much to offer! 2.28 acres of rural living. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. The main floor has a bedroom and bathroom. there is well water with a reverse osmosis system, heated basement w/ multiple rooms, 2 car 24′ x 28′ detached garage w/ attached workshop, 14′ tall Camper Park w/ 30 amp receptacle. Ceiling fans, Bonus large room on the main floor can be an extra bedroom or office! Well maintained, one owner, Heat oil furnace w/ additional heat/air mini-splits include Cooling in those warm months! The back of property is a 24 x 24 shed with electric. Eat-in Kitchen, 42-gallon hot water heater, HVAC 2015. Submersible pump in well replaced 2017. New roof, March 2019 & new deck April 2019. Come take a look!

161 KENDRICK LANE, FLINTON – Listed by The Jordan Conrad Team

DETAILS: Stunning 2 bedroom ranch home situated on approx. 1 acre in the Glendale Year-round community. Built in 2014, this home has all the features you dream of including bamboo flooring, radiant floor heating, custom cabinets, double oven, ceramic tile walk-in shower in the master bath, walk-in closet, first-floor laundry, large finished basement, and attached heated 2 car garage! Spend your free time watching the wildlife while relaxing on the new deck that was just built on the back of the house or on the covered front porch. Part of the basement could easily be made into a 3rd bedroom. Plenty of storage under the carport or in the garage for four wheelers, side by sides, lawn mowers, and all your outdoor equipment. Enjoy all the perks of Glendale yearound without having to use gated access.

299 VISTA VIEW LANE, EAST FREEDOM – Listed by William Snyder

DETAILS: A beautiful property with an awesome view! This 1 1/2 story home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a two-car garage. It sits on a corner lot overlooking the mountains. The large master suite has a spacious walk-in closet and features a master bathroom with a luxury bath that includes a soaking tub, tile shower, and fireplace. The open concept allows for easy flow from the living room to the kitchen and attached dining room. The living room has a fireplace and the kitchen features an eat-in area and stainless steel appliances. There is also a finished attic with a toy room and game area. The large deck is great for barbecuing and just taking in the beautiful mountain views.

8347 WILLOW HOLLOW ROAD, CLAYSBURG – Listed by Benjamin Johnson

DETAILS: Step inside this beautifully finished NEW CONSTRUCTION Octagon home overlooking the 5th hole of the Blue Knob 4 Season Resort Golf Course. Feel the warmth from the wood-burning fireplace with a reclaimed barn beam mantle and surround, accented with knotty pine cathedral ceilings and a 72″ 8 blade ceiling fan. Relax and unwind with the Thermostatic Waterfall style Shower Towers in each bathroom. Very low maintenance exterior landscaping with an oval driveway and a parking area for multiple vehicles. The very low HOA fees cover road maintenance and trash collection. The Octagon style home is very efficient resulting in low heating expenses.