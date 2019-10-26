Perry’s Properties – October 25, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s that time of the week again. Perry Wellington 4.5 brings you: Perry’s Properties!

1719 Rice Road, Altoona – Listed by Chelsey Frederick 814-414-2828

NEW PRICE! $220,000

Details: Looking for a beautiful, quiet, scenic home? Well this home has all that and more! This Bi-level home sits perfectly on an approx.1/2 acre lot w/ tall trees throughout. The main level has an open concept floor plan. A gas fire place w/ large stones accents the living room to give it a cabin feel. The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and newer cabinets.. Sliding glass doors in the dinning room take you to the lovely deck that wraps the back of the house. The full bathroom is spacious and has a double vanity! Master bedroom also has sliding glass doors to access the deck. Don’t need the additional bedrooms? Perfect for office, gym equipment, or powder rooms! Finished basement can be turned into a Master Bedroom and has a 1/2 bath. HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED



824 Skunk Hollow Road, Hooversville – Listed by Adam Conrad 814-693-5669

Listing Price: $200,000

DETAILS: OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY 10/26 1 TO 2:30 P.M.

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with a full finished basement, attached garage and detached garage. Lots of land and gorgeous views. There is also a wood-burning fireplace!

1010 26th Avenue, Altoona – Listed by Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

Listing Price: $117,000

DETAILS: Newly renovated 3 bedroom brick home in the Fairview section of Altoona. Everything is completely done and ready for you to move-in. Open concept kitchen and dining room with new cabinets, new countertops, new appliances and recessed lighting. All new paint and flooring throughout. New and/or recently updated electrical, mechanicals, siding, soffit, facia, gutters and roof makes this a low maintenance home. One year home warranty included! Check out the 3D tour.



396 Havershire Boulevard, State College – Listed by Paula Debolt 814-360-2809

Listing Price: $384,900

DETAILS: Beautiful home located in a quiet neighborhood. Private corner lot with a wooded area on the back. Walk-in basement with built-in plumbing for an additional bathroom. 8 camera security DVR system. Lawn care and snow removal included as part of HOA fees. Bike trail with many shops and restaurants nearby.

